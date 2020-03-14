Malecare Moving Online to Deliver Safe Support in the Context of COVID-19

In the wake of Coronavirus, Malecare, a US-based patient advocacy organization who run multiple cancer support groups for men across the country, have decided to put all their support groups on hiatus and instead refer people to connect on their online peer-support communities on HealthUnlocked.

Extra measures are being taken in all areas of business during this time; people are encouraged to limit travel where possible, to avoid large and crowded spaces, and massive events are being cancelled or postponed to later in the year. The main advice for people to prevent infection is to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.



HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, currently brings together 1.2 million people, across 300+ health conditions within 600 online communities. The communities are moderated by health experts such as Malecare, to provide people with a safe and trusted space to talk about their health challenges. Within the HealthUnlocked network, people can ask questions about their health, get recommendations for self-care and find peer-support online 24/7.



In the last few months, Malecare's HealthUnlocked communities saw 5,654 new discussions prompting 93,685 replies. These conversations span across advanced prostate cancer to erectile dysfunction. Within these HealthUnlocked communities, people are still getting the support they need, without the risk of getting infected with Coronavirus, because the support groups can be accessed online, from the comfort of your home.



Darryl Mitteldorf, Director of Malecare said, "Dynamic and caring peer to peer support is a significant cancer care input. Malecare's brilliant online prostate cancer, male breast cancer, and anxiety support communities will help everyone live longer and happier lives during the Coronavirus worldwide crisis."



