Loveforce International Tackles the Spread of the Corona Virus by Urging Its Recording Artists, Authors and Others to Refrain from Public Appearances

Loveforce International helped tackle the spread of the Corona Virus today by urging its recording artists, authors and others to refrain from public appearances.

Santa Clarita, CA, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International has made an unprecedented move to help stem the tide of the surging Corona Virus. In a private email to staff, recording artists, authors and film-makers Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas urged everyone involved with the company to refrain from Public Appearances. He advised that Recording Artists to cancel tours, Authors to cancel book signings and Film Makers to postpone shooting schedules. He stated that this should be done until the Corona virus has been eradicated or at least subdued to the point that it is no longer a threat to public health.

Loveforce International is likely the first entertainment company to do so. An anonymous staff member said that the move was prompted by the NBA's suspending its season. The unnamed staffer also intimated that people in the upper echelon of the company are concerned about the spread of the virus but even more concerned about talent signed with the company having their lives put at risk.

CEO Thomas also sent a message to the general public via skype reminding them that although they may not be able to make personal contact with the Recording Artists and Authors, they could still read their books on Amazon and select booksellers and listen to their recorded music on Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Napster, Media Net & Bandcamp.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





