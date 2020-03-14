Behind the Scenes at the Scientology Information Center Show, an Incredible Volunteer Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

On Friday, February 28th a visitor to Clearwater from Russia had some time on his hands. Stepping into the Scientology Information Center he soon found himself becoming an event promoter, a stage-hand, and then a waiter. The occasion on February 29th was a theatrical performance of “The Mad Dog Murder,” a classic pulp-fiction tale by L. Ron Hubbard.

Clearwater, FL, March 14, 2020 --(



“It was very pleasant to see how full the Center was and experience the atmosphere of the Pulp-fiction era. I saw how actors – with sound effects, costumes and imagination – brought the story to life of two hardcore cops tracking down a mad dog by who becomes an ‘agent of murder,’” said Alexey. “After the show I overheard how the guests enjoyed themselves, and that they especially loved the actors’ accents. The guests were definitely ecstatic and said they looked forward to seeing the next show in April.”



L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.



In addition to showcasing artists and cultural and community activities, the Information Center contains audio-visual displays covering the principles of Scientology, the life of Mr. Hubbard and the on-going humanitarian programs the Church sponsors. Since its opening in 2015, over 37,000 people have toured the Center.



To learn more about upcoming community events in 2020 or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 oramber@cos.flag.org.



