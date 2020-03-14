Local Office Celebrates 16 Years of Giving Back

Press Releases Village Family Clinic Press Release

Local Chiropractor Thanking Patients and the community with free food and care.

Hackettstown, NJ, March 14, 2020



Dr. Fedich will be donating his services all day long as a way to say thank you to all of his great patients. “My patients are the greatest reward in my life, they have given me so much joy, and it’s my turn to give them something back.” To try to thank his patients, Dr. Fedich is giving away free chiropractic adjustments to any patient who has been in to the office before, and is giving away a chance for someone new to meet the staff and see if they can help them.



"It's been an amazing 16 years in the area, we have helped over 8000 patients in those years and its been a rewarding experience," states James R Fedich, DC the clinic director. The clinic helps patients with chiropractic, physical therapy, spinal decompression, cold laser, pain management, DOT physicals, drug and alcohol testing and so much more. In addition to helping over 8000 patients in 16 years, the clinic has a rich history of giving back. They do an annual Food drive where a truck is filled with food, turkey giveaway, Toy Drive for Christmas, Shoe and sock drive for the homeless, and a pet food drive in the summer. The clinic has a long history of giving back.



Additionally, Village Family Chiropractic will be having free food during the day, a bouncy house obstacle course, live music from Jessica Koppinger, and more! There will also be giveaways and prizes in addition to free adjustments and free digital sEMG scans for anyone who hasn't been in before.



Dr. James R. Fedich

(908) 813-8200



www.villagefamilychiro.com

1500 County Road 517, Suite 108

Hackettstown, NJ 07840



