Chiropractic News
Adjust your perspective and learn about the complementary practice of chiropractic medicine. Topics cover advances in treatment, insurance coverage, the latest research, events, and products and services designed for those seeking and giving chiropractic care.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area. - April 09, 2026 - Ares Physical Therapy
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness Redefines Integrated Care in Virginia Following Prestigious Industry Recognition
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness has been recognized for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Led by Dr. Cherine Reid, the practice integrates chiropractic precision with nutrition and mindset coaching. With accolades including "Best Chiropractor" for five consecutive years, the center remains a leader in holistic health, offering spinal decompression and chronic disease management for the Henrico County community. - February 21, 2026 - Health First Chiropractic & Wellness
Peachtree Rehab Expands Services to Include Physical Therapy Across Metro Atlanta
Peachtree Rehab has expanded its services to include physical therapy across multiple Metro Atlanta locations. By combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, the practice now offers more comprehensive, personalized in-home treatment focused on clinical excellence and compassionate care for patients throughout the region. - January 09, 2026 - NORBU Health
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle of St. Louis, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction celebrates her dedication, expertise, and impact in the field of healthcare. Ruddle will... - December 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Former Athlete Returns to Competitive Running After TRUForm Recovery Program at Texas Functional Health Centers
After years of battling recurring back pain that ended his ability to train and compete, a Dallas resident and former collegiate runner is lacing up his shoes again — thanks to a breakthrough program at Texas Functional Health Centers (TexasFHC) called TRUForm. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the... - October 25, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Physical Therapy Leaders Submit Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Comment Letter Urging Equipment Price Updates
Warning direct practice expense inputs are outdated, APTQI encourages CMS to take steps to ensure physical therapy services and equipment are appropriately valued - September 16, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Goldsboro Spine Center Elevates Chiropractic Care with Advanced Therapies and Transparent Pricing
Goldsboro Spine Center, a leading chiropractic clinic serving Eastern North Carolina, is announcing the launch of a new all-inclusive care model designed to improve access to effective treatment while eliminating confusing or unexpected costs. This new approach bundles chiropractic adjustments with advanced therapies like spinal decompression and Class IV laser treatment under one simplified structure. - September 11, 2025 - Goldsboro Spine Center
North American Medical Corporation Receives Approval to Import Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore
North American Medical Corporation (NAM) has received approval to import its patented Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore, with the first unit going to Dr. Jon Marshall of Back In Health. The system’s unique technology delivers precise, non-invasive spinal decompression, expanding NAM’s global network of IDD Therapy® providers. - September 09, 2025 - North American Medical Corporation
BPR Method Enterprises, LLC Launches BPR Method™, Whole Body Chiropractic Franchise Opportunity in the USA in Partnership with Franchise Creator
A new franchise opportunity in the Chiropractic Industry is being launched by BPR Method Enterprises, LLC in the continental United States. This opportunity is open to qualified Entrepreneurs and Licensed Chiropractors under the BPR Method™ - Whole Body Chiropractic brand. - August 28, 2025 - BPR Method Enterprises, LLC
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Life Chiropractic College West Named Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider
Life Chiropractic College West has been named the Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider, recognizing its academic excellence, clinical training, and global impact. The honor highlights Life West’s commitment to developing practice-ready chiropractors and its leadership in chiropractic education. - July 12, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Life Chiropractic College West Welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to Board of Regents
Life Chiropractic College West welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to its Board of Regents. A financial strategist and founder of Profit Boss, Francis specializes in helping chiropractors grow profits and reduce stress through smart financial systems. Her appointment reflects Life West’s commitment to preparing students to thrive as doctors and business leaders. - July 11, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
With One Heart United: Global 24-Hour Zumba® Class Fights Mental Health Stigma Through Movement and Community
This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom. - May 16, 2025 - We Move to Give
Life West Helps Defeat Montana HB929, Upholding Chiropractic Integrity
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana’s legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession. - May 07, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Life West President Dr. Ron Oberstein Takes Top ICA Honor in Chiropractic
With immense pride, Life Chiropractic College West shares the news that its President, Dr. Ron Oberstein, has been honored as the ICA Chiropractor of the Year—the highest award presented annually by the International Chiropractors Association (ICA). The award was conferred on April 4, 2025,... - April 29, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Kansas Chiropractor Redefines Rehab by Embedding Chiropractic Care and Physical Therapy Inside Fit House 24HR Gym
Move Muscle & Joint, a new Overland Park clinic founded by Dr. Joey Hugunin, is redefining rehab by combining chiropractic care and physical therapy inside Fit House 24HR gym. The clinic focuses on long-term mobility, recovery, and performance through hands-on treatment and movement-based care. Now accepting new patients, Move offers affordable memberships and HSA/FSA-eligible services. - April 03, 2025 - Move Muscle & Joint
Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 25, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
Spine Care Technologies Strengthens Advisory Board with Renowned Leaders in Spine Health and Rehabilitation
Spine Care Technologies, Inc., a leader in spine health and rehabilitation, has expanded its Advisory Board with the appointments of Dr. Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Dr. Mark Kovacs. These renowned experts bring extensive experience in spinal surgery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, strengthening the company’s mission to advance innovative spinal fitness and rehabilitation solutions. - January 29, 2025 - Spine Care Technologies
Dr Harte Says: Drug Control, Not Gun Control
The recent Madison, WI school shooting brings the usual cries for gun control, when that is not the point. Legally prescribed psych drugs are making kids crazy and violent. - December 18, 2024 - The Harte of Chiropractic, P.C
Dr. Harte Gets Behind "Make America Healthy Again!"
Dr. Harte, traditional San Francisco Bay Area chiropractor, fully backs the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS. America needs its health, and its health care systems, cleaned up. - November 26, 2024 - The Harte of Chiropractic, P.C
Reveal Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Ceramics West and Expansion Into the Local Portland Market
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading provider of Cone Beam CT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay area, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Portland, Oregon. - September 18, 2024 - Reveal Diagnostics
Spine Care Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Advisory Board
Spine Care Technologies Inc. has updated its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Brian Hainline, MD, moves from the Advisory Board to Co-President & Chief Science Officer, bringing extensive experience from his role as NCAA Chief Medical Officer and current leadership positions. Joining the Advisory Board is Orrin Devinsky, MD, a prominent neurologist and researcher. These changes align with the company's commitment to advancing non-invasive spine therapy and next-generation fitness devices. - August 20, 2024 - Spine Care Technologies
Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce the addition of Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang. Dr. Zhang will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhang to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical... - May 02, 2024 - New York Health
KCP Physical Therapy Adds Daily Fitness Class Options
KCP Physical Therapy in Charlotte is now offering daily fitness classes to clients. All classes are led by a physical therapist or exercise specialist. Classes focus on strength building and injury prevention and are available at the practice's south Charlotte location or online. - March 13, 2024 - KCP Physical Therapy
KCP Welcomes Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist Ashley Williams to Charlotte, NC Office
KCP Physical Therapy in Charlotte, NC, is pleased to welcome Ashley Williams to their Ballantyne office. Williams is a board certified physical therapist specializing in pelvic floor physical therapy. Williams interned with KCP for three years prior to attending Elon University to receive her... - March 06, 2024 - KCP Physical Therapy
Book Launch: "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal"
Renowned chiropractic doctor and author, Dr. Cesia Estebané, is thrilled to announce the release of the English version of her book, "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal." - February 12, 2024 - Dr. Cesia
Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson Continues His Advanced Chiropractic Seminars in 2024
Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson will continue his Advanced Chiropractic Seminars helping licensed Chiropractors improve their clinical skills and showing them how to deliver Advanced Chiropractic Adjustments to their patients safely and effectively allowing them to provide unique sought after Trademarked Chiropractic Adjustments like Johnson BioPhyiscs® and the world famous Ring Dinger® adjustment aka the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment®. - November 30, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Reveal Diagnostics Expands Network of CBCT Imaging Centers, Announces Installation at Life Chiropractic College West
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading Cone Beam CT radiology network in California and chiropractic distributor of NewTom VGi Evo, proudly announces its recent expansion of CBCT Imaging Centers across the Bay Area in a new collaboration with Life Chiropractic College West. - November 16, 2023 - Reveal Diagnostics
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars Update
Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC Sells the Ring Dinger Table and Chiropractic Seminars for United States Licensed Chiropractors to Up Their Clinical Skills - September 15, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Leading Chiropractic Practice in Galveston County Broadens Its Scope Into a Multidisciplinary Care Practice
Dr. Donna Sanders, DC has had a prominent chiropractic center that has been dedicated to enhancing patients' health and well-being for over 30 years. She is proud to announce the broadening of services to become a comprehensive multidisciplinary practice, now named Wellness First Medical... - August 13, 2023 - Wellness First Medical Center
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Dr. Gregory E. Johnson Resumes Teaching Johnson BioPhysics® Technique and Ring Dinger® Adjustment to Licensed Chiropractors in Houston, Texas
Renowned Houston chiropractor, Dr. Gregory E. Johnson, is excited to announce the resumption of his teaching endeavors, sharing his trademarked Johnson BioPhysics® technique and famous Ring Dinger® adjustment with licensed chiropractors in Houston, Texas. - May 26, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Relief
GARM Clinic Introduces GARM Community: a Patient-Centric Initiative to Foster Healthier Living and Stronger Connections
The GARM Clinic, a pioneer in regenerative medicine, proudly announces the launch of the GARM Community, a groundbreaking initiative designed to enhance patient care, create a sense of belonging, and promote healthier living for past, present, and future patients. This innovative program aims to... - May 19, 2023 - GARM Clinic
NeuroSolution Center of Austin Introduces Innovative Laser Activated PRP Procedure for Restorative Medicine
The NeuroSolution Center of Austin has announced a revolutionary treatment, the Laser Activated Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure. Developed with the expertise of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Marcella Madera, the procedure harnesses the regenerative power of PRP, enhanced by laser activation. Suitable for a range of conditions, it offers a natural alternative to traditional medical interventions, and future rounds of the procedure are scheduled for interested individuals. - February 26, 2023 - Neurosolution
Physical Therapy Insurance Billing Made Easy with PtEverywhere
Market-leading Practice Management Software for Physical Therapy Clinics now includes insurance claim processing flexible revenue cycle management (RCM). Clinic owners can submit claims, manage billing, and more to fit how they work, and successfully run their practices. Streamline your clinic management, from scheduling and appointments to patient payments and insurance claims, with total flexibility. - January 26, 2023 - PtEverywhere
Pain Institute of Long Island Joins New York Health
The Pain Institute of Long Island, a comprehensive pain management practice with locations in Patchogue, Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson Station, Riverhead, Rockville Centre, Woodbury, and Plainview, has officially joined New York Health’s (NY Health) growing network of specialty care... - December 20, 2022 - New York Health
New Shopping Cart Armrest Handles for Mobility-Impaired Shoppers
Byrd Enterprises recently announced the availability of their new Shopping Cart Armrest Handles for integration into the existing shopping carts of major retailers. Shopping Cart Armrest Handles are patented shopping cart implements designed to improve the shopping experience of in-store retail... - July 21, 2022 - Byrd Enterprises
innoviHealth® Expands Library of Digital and Printed Medical Coding Books
Comprehensive Library Supports Breadth of Customer Healthcare Education Needs by Supplementing innoviHealth’s Extensive Book Inventory and Software Solutions with Partner Offerings - July 19, 2022 - innoviHealth
Prone Cushion - Comfort, Reimagined - The Comfort Device Built from the Ground Up, Dedicated to Supporting Lying Down, to be Launched on May 3, 2022
Comfort Space Co. is excited to announce that they will be launching their first ergonomic comfort device, Prone Cushion, on Kickstarter. Prone Cushion is the comfort device built from the ground up, dedicated to supporting lying down. “We have so many dedicated devices for each... - May 01, 2022 - Comfort Space Co.