Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Integrating new regenerative medical technology, Wellness 1:17, PLLC rebrands their company name and image. - September 13, 2019 - One Light Medical
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC
Rep. Olson’s Letter to CMS Administrator Seema Verma Urged the Agency to Remove Regulatory Barriers by Requiring Either a Physician Referral or a Signed Care Plan - But Not Both. - July 30, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New report designed to help improve patients’ quality of care and establish baseline metrics for determining the value of physical therapy. - July 17, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP
It’s not hip to live in pain. Are you living with hip pain? Join expert orthopedic surgeon John Schwappach, MD, FACS, to learn about how to alleviate your pain and get you back to the activities you once enjoyed without pain. Dr. Schwappach will discuss causes of hip pain as well as diagnosis and... - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Join Swedish Neurosurgeon, Eric Arias, M.D., to learn about common causes of neck pain as well as the non-surgical and surgical treatment options available. - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Spine Care Technologies Inc. announces a strategic alliance with an award-winning global product design and development company headquartered in New York. - March 05, 2019 - Spine Care Technologies
Bruce Cadle published his first weekly column with Medical Mingle, a leading online forum for medical professionals. - February 15, 2019 - Cadle Media Group
Ulan Nutritional Systems (https://unssymposium.com), a company delivering training to chiropractors and nutritionists, is putting on a symposium for holistic health care practitioners from February 28 to March 2, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park. The event will feature a new clinical breakthrough... - February 13, 2019 - Ulan Nutritional Systems
ChiroFusion’s newest product, CF Schedule enables practices to add online scheduling to their websites, blogs, and social media accounts, and allows patients to schedule appointments anytime, anywhere. - January 17, 2019 - ChiroFusion
Dr. Phillip Golinsky, Dr. Kevin Naples, and the staff at RxWellness Spine & Health have recently announced they are offering a unique treatment program that combines the specialties of chiropractic care and active physical therapy rehabilitation. The goal of the physical therapy program is to correct... - January 16, 2019 - Rxwellness Spine & Health
Palo Alto chiropractor Dr. Gavin Carr and his team received high marks again for customer satisfaction, earning them nine straight Talk Awards. - January 09, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Ulan Nutritional Systems (http://unsinc.info), a company delivering training to chiropractors and nutritionists, has released a new online training course on Nutrition Response Testing.
The course covers the basics on Nutrition Response Testing, a technology developed by Freddie Ulan, DC, CCN to help... - December 21, 2018 - Ulan Nutritional Systems
Dr. Robert S. C. Tseng of Hacienda Heights, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Chiropractic studies. - December 01, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who
Burgio Health specializes in designing cost-effective programs based on companies' specific healthcare cost drivers, as well as bio-metric screening results. These programs that are designed by primary care physicians, such as traditional MDs and chiropractors, will complete a company's healthcare package. - October 23, 2018 - Burgio Health
"Love Your Spine" ... this is World Spine Day! WSD18 is an initiative of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health and is organized by the World Federation of Chiropractic. - October 16, 2018 - Parker University
Rapid Release Therapy joined local community members and businesses at the 11th Annual Beach Bash that took place on Saturday, September 8, 2018. The event was held at the Camp Pendleton, Del Mar Beach, just north of San Diego, California. The Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is the Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility. - September 24, 2018 - Rapid Release Technology
Spine Care Technologies will be partnering with mdi Consultants to change orthopedic healthcare. - September 18, 2018 - Spine Care Technologies
the[fix] is a celebrity favourite with an enviable roster of A-listers benefitting from some fixing. As such, it was only fitting that the[fix] would offer their own take on the gifting suite where stars not only get lavished with curated swag, but also get to indulge in some much needed care for the... - September 03, 2018 - the[fix]
Spine Care Technologies Inc. announces the official launch of its new venture and website spinecaretechnologies.com. - August 22, 2018 - Spine Care Technologies
Health Mobius, the Chicago-based technology company that enables HME/DME and Pharmacy companies to grow retail sales online without the need for managing an e-commerce presence, recently merged operations with the no-fee buying group Red Moby.
With this move, Health Mobius customers get direct access... - August 21, 2018 - Health Mobius LLC
Luffoliate launches for the first time on their website for the hands-free back exfoliating Luffa, which attaches to any shower wall. Luffoliate is unlike any other bathroom Luffa in the sense that is does not require hands to help wash and exfoliate, making it simple for anyone to clean and exfoliate their entire back. www.luffoliate.com. - July 24, 2018 - Luffoliate
President of Brain and Spine Clinics, Dr. Jeffrey J. Albright, announced today, June 26th 2018, the relocation of his clinic to Prospect street in Bellingham, WA. Furthermore, Dr. Albright acquired a well-known massage clinic, Body Rejuvenation, to merge it with his practice. The ownership is said to... - June 28, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham
Women Chiropractors Non Profit Organization is celebrating the second annual National Women Chiropractors Day on June 5, 2018 in honor of all women chiropractors internationally. This non-profit was launched in 2017 to empower and connect compassionate, confident, charitable and courageous women chiropractors globally. - June 04, 2018 - Women Chiropractors
In an effort to provide the best care possible for the community, Dr. Jeff Albright of Brain And Spine Clinics is using the Insight Subluxation Stationä – one of the newest technology available for the chiropractic profession – into his family wellness practice in Bellingham.
This technology... - June 01, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham
Brain Rehab Clinic is excited to announce the arrival of the GyroStim. This state of the art technology is the first in the state of Utah to offer this innovative approach for treating various neurologic conditions such as: post-concussion syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), strokes and vertigo. - April 25, 2018 - Brain Rehab Clinic
In an effort to provide the best care possible for the community, Dr. Jeff Albright of Brain & Spine Clinics recently introduced 3 pieces of the latest technology available from Myovision for the chiropractic neurology profession into his injury & wellness practice in Bellingham.
Brain &... - April 11, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham
PuRxCell Offers Physicians Stem Cell Training, Protocols and Products.
Robert J. Colucci CEO of PuRxCell, LLC, a Florida based company, announced today that PuRxCell, has named Dr. Jeimylo C. de Castro as its Medical Director for the Philippine Islands and parts of Asia.
“Doctor de Castro is... - March 23, 2018 - PuRxCell
Sterling Management’s CEO, Kevin Wilson, attended a special banquet this past week where his company was honored by Lt. General Pete Osman, USMC (ret.), the President and CEO of the USMC Toys for Tots Literacy Program, with a special recognition for their support of this program.
In this photo,... - December 11, 2017 - Sterling Management
Epic Wellness selected to work with the University of Vermont for 2017 Athletic Term. - November 22, 2017 - Epic Wellness
With the holidays quickly approaching, Dr. Jean-Pierre of Upper Cervical Institute of Florida is using his office as a collection center for Toys For Tots. As an incentive he will waive the consultation, examination and postural examination fees for anyone who donates a new unwrap toy(s) with a minimum value of $20. Anyone who is interested in donating toys may contact Dr. Jean-Pierre. - October 31, 2017 - Upper Cervical Institute of Florida, P.A.
Drs. Jessica Kennedy and Leigh Ann Jasinnas add low-level laser therapy to their list of treatment options available in the Exton office. - September 24, 2017 - Tri-County Chiropractic of Exton
In order to bring attention to one of the most misunderstood and misdiagnosed diseases, Dr. Pete Atkins with Atkins Chiropractic in Tacoma, WA is opening his doors to Fibromyalgia patients who may have seen other doctors but not found relief. Utilizing a revolutionary program called Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic, Dr. Atkins treats patients with gentle, pain-free techniques that produce rapid results. - September 21, 2017 - Atkins Chiropractic Inc.
Local non-surgical pain management center enters the international world of Bitcoin by offering patients a new payment option. - September 16, 2017 - Columbus Physical Medicine Center
Welcome to the Florida Spine in Vero Beach, which provides an alternative approach to rehabilitation, prevention and proactive methods to achieve total wellness. - August 30, 2017 - Florida Spine
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute's physicians, laboratory directors and laboratory staff announce to the North Central Florida Community their success in achieving accreditation from COLA, a nonprofit, physician-directed and federal government approved laboratory accrediting organization. - August 29, 2017 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
HCG, a premier cancer care hospital chain in India and Africa, launches a new cancer care service- Oncology Expert Opinion through an online technology platform that empowers the patient to have their medical records, reports and scans uploaded smoothly using an easy-to-interact portal (www.hcgexpertopinion.com). - August 25, 2017 - HCG Expert Opinion
Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC was recently included in the "2017 Best Chiropractors in Omaha, NE" by Expertise. The company, Expertise LLC, out of Seattle, Washington performed an extensive study of over 114 chiropractors and listed their findings in early 2017. - August 20, 2017 - Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC
Broward Medical and Rehab is Helping to Raise Awareness to the Opioid National Emergency - August 11, 2017 - Broward Medical and Rehab
Sport and Spine Rehab (SSR) has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of its patients. SSR has sent notifications to the potentially involved patients to inform them of this incident and to provide resources to assist them.
On June... - August 05, 2017 - Sport and Spine Rehab
Coppe Laboratories conducted patient testing research in Wisconsin among 95 Lyme suspected patients. Within the 95 patient cohort, 41 were tested positive for Lyme disease. Of the 41 tested positive it was demonstrated in the research that approx. 17% of patients were also positive for Powassan Virus. - July 11, 2017 - Coppe Laboratories
NCHS (North County Health Services) has announced that, on June 19th, it will open the doors of its new clinic, NCHS Oceanside Specialty Health Center. This specialty center is to be located on 619 Crouch St., in Oceanside, California, east of the San Diego freeway, and directly across from the already-established... - June 15, 2017 - NCHS