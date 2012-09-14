PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Wellness 1:17 Announces Company Name Change to One Light Medical Integrating new regenerative medical technology, Wellness 1:17, PLLC rebrands their company name and image. - September 13, 2019 - One Light Medical

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

APTQI Commends Representative Olson for Promoting Regulatory Reforms Rep. Olson’s Letter to CMS Administrator Seema Verma Urged the Agency to Remove Regulatory Barriers by Requiring Either a Physician Referral or a Signed Care Plan - But Not Both. - July 30, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Physical Therapy Groups Release Roadmap to Create Benchmarks for High-Quality, Value-Based Care New report designed to help improve patients’ quality of care and establish baseline metrics for determining the value of physical therapy. - July 17, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center Introduces Head and Neck Cancer Care Center Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Hip Seminar It’s not hip to live in pain. Are you living with hip pain? Join expert orthopedic surgeon John Schwappach, MD, FACS, to learn about how to alleviate your pain and get you back to the activities you once enjoyed without pain. Dr. Schwappach will discuss causes of hip pain as well as diagnosis and... - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Neck Seminar Join Swedish Neurosurgeon, Eric Arias, M.D., to learn about common causes of neck pain as well as the non-surgical and surgical treatment options available. - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Spine Care Technologies Inc. and Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) Announce Strategic Alliance Spine Care Technologies Inc. announces a strategic alliance with an award-winning global product design and development company headquartered in New York. - March 05, 2019 - Spine Care Technologies

Essential Educator Bruce Cadle Launches Column with Medical Mingle Bruce Cadle published his first weekly column with Medical Mingle, a leading online forum for medical professionals. - February 15, 2019 - Cadle Media Group

Ulan Nutritional Systems to Hold Symposium for Holistic Health Care Practitioners Ulan Nutritional Systems (https://unssymposium.com), a company delivering training to chiropractors and nutritionists, is putting on a symposium for holistic health care practitioners from February 28 to March 2, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park. The event will feature a new clinical breakthrough... - February 13, 2019 - Ulan Nutritional Systems

ChiroFusion to Offer Integrated Online Scheduling Platform for Patients and Practices ChiroFusion’s newest product, CF Schedule enables practices to add online scheduling to their websites, blogs, and social media accounts, and allows patients to schedule appointments anytime, anywhere. - January 17, 2019 - ChiroFusion

RxWellness Spine & Health is Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Herndon, Reston, Sterling, Chantilly and Surrounding Areas Dr. Phillip Golinsky, Dr. Kevin Naples, and the staff at RxWellness Spine & Health have recently announced they are offering a unique treatment program that combines the specialties of chiropractic care and active physical therapy rehabilitation. The goal of the physical therapy program is to correct... - January 16, 2019 - Rxwellness Spine & Health

Stanford Chiropractic Center Wins Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction Palo Alto chiropractor Dr. Gavin Carr and his team received high marks again for customer satisfaction, earning them nine straight Talk Awards. - January 09, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Ulan Nutritional Systems Releases Online Course on Nutrition Response Testing® Ulan Nutritional Systems (http://unsinc.info), a company delivering training to chiropractors and nutritionists, has released a new online training course on Nutrition Response Testing. The course covers the basics on Nutrition Response Testing, a technology developed by Freddie Ulan, DC, CCN to help... - December 21, 2018 - Ulan Nutritional Systems

The International Association of Who’s Who Has Named Dr. Robert Shih Chan Tseng as Professional of the Year Dr. Robert S. C. Tseng of Hacienda Heights, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Chiropractic studies. - December 01, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Burgio Health Announces New Healthcare Cost Driver Solutions Burgio Health specializes in designing cost-effective programs based on companies' specific healthcare cost drivers, as well as bio-metric screening results. These programs that are designed by primary care physicians, such as traditional MDs and chiropractors, will complete a company's healthcare package. - October 23, 2018 - Burgio Health

World Spine Day 2018 - Parker University "Love Your Spine" ... this is World Spine Day! WSD18 is an initiative of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health and is organized by the World Federation of Chiropractic. - October 16, 2018 - Parker University

Rapid Release Therapy Honors Our Troops at Beach Bash 2018 Rapid Release Therapy joined local community members and businesses at the 11th Annual Beach Bash that took place on Saturday, September 8, 2018. The event was held at the Camp Pendleton, Del Mar Beach, just north of San Diego, California. The Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is the Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility. - September 24, 2018 - Rapid Release Technology

Spine Care Technologies Inc. and mdi Consultants Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance Spine Care Technologies will be partnering with mdi Consultants to change orthopedic healthcare. - September 18, 2018 - Spine Care Technologies

The Fix Luxury Retreat During the Toronto Film Festival the[fix] is a celebrity favourite with an enviable roster of A-listers benefitting from some fixing. As such, it was only fitting that the[fix] would offer their own take on the gifting suite where stars not only get lavished with curated swag, but also get to indulge in some much needed care for the... - September 03, 2018 - the[fix]

Next Generation Spinal Decompression Technology Enterprise Launched Spine Care Technologies Inc. announces the official launch of its new venture and website spinecaretechnologies.com. - August 22, 2018 - Spine Care Technologies

Health Mobius Announces Merger with Sister Company RedMoby, Primed for Aggressive Expansion Health Mobius, the Chicago-based technology company that enables HME/DME and Pharmacy companies to grow retail sales online without the need for managing an e-commerce presence, recently merged operations with the no-fee buying group Red Moby. With this move, Health Mobius customers get direct access... - August 21, 2018 - Health Mobius LLC

Luffoliate, the Hands-Free Shower Luffa for the Back, Launches This Week on Their Website – www.luffoliate.com Luffoliate launches for the first time on their website for the hands-free back exfoliating Luffa, which attaches to any shower wall. Luffoliate is unlike any other bathroom Luffa in the sense that is does not require hands to help wash and exfoliate, making it simple for anyone to clean and exfoliate their entire back. www.luffoliate.com. - July 24, 2018 - Luffoliate

Dr. Jeffrey Albright, Announces Relocation of Brain and Spine Clinics President of Brain and Spine Clinics, Dr. Jeffrey J. Albright, announced today, June 26th 2018, the relocation of his clinic to Prospect street in Bellingham, WA. Furthermore, Dr. Albright acquired a well-known massage clinic, Body Rejuvenation, to merge it with his practice. The ownership is said to... - June 28, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham

National Women Chiropractors Day, June 5 Women Chiropractors Non Profit Organization is celebrating the second annual National Women Chiropractors Day on June 5, 2018 in honor of all women chiropractors internationally. This non-profit was launched in 2017 to empower and connect compassionate, confident, charitable and courageous women chiropractors globally. - June 04, 2018 - Women Chiropractors

Brain and Spine Clinics’ Use of New Wellness Technology for Community In an effort to provide the best care possible for the community, Dr. Jeff Albright of Brain And Spine Clinics is using the Insight Subluxation Stationä – one of the newest technology available for the chiropractic profession – into his family wellness practice in Bellingham. This technology... - June 01, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham

Orem Based Brain Rehab Clinic is the First in the State to Offer Innovative GyroStim Neuro Therapy Brain Rehab Clinic is excited to announce the arrival of the GyroStim. This state of the art technology is the first in the state of Utah to offer this innovative approach for treating various neurologic conditions such as: post-concussion syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), strokes and vertigo. - April 25, 2018 - Brain Rehab Clinic

Brain & Spine Clinics Introduces Cutting-Edge Technology for Community In an effort to provide the best care possible for the community, Dr. Jeff Albright of Brain & Spine Clinics recently introduced 3 pieces of the latest technology available from Myovision for the chiropractic neurology profession into his injury & wellness practice in Bellingham. Brain &... - April 11, 2018 - Integrative Health Bellingham

PuRxCell Names Medical Director for the Philippine Islands PuRxCell Offers Physicians Stem Cell Training, Protocols and Products. Robert J. Colucci CEO of PuRxCell, LLC, a Florida based company, announced today that PuRxCell, has named Dr. Jeimylo C. de Castro as its Medical Director for the Philippine Islands and parts of Asia. “Doctor de Castro is... - March 23, 2018 - PuRxCell

Kevin Wilson & Sterling Management Bring Literacy Back to Their Community for Christmas Sterling Management’s CEO, Kevin Wilson, attended a special banquet this past week where his company was honored by Lt. General Pete Osman, USMC (ret.), the President and CEO of the USMC Toys for Tots Literacy Program, with a special recognition for their support of this program. In this photo,... - December 11, 2017 - Sterling Management

South Burlington Chiropractor Dr. Wendy Mehaffey Named Partner of UVM Athletics Team Epic Wellness selected to work with the University of Vermont for 2017 Athletic Term. - November 22, 2017 - Epic Wellness

Local Chiropractor Dr. Jean-Pierre of Upper Cervical Institute of Florida Says He Will Work for Toys With the holidays quickly approaching, Dr. Jean-Pierre of Upper Cervical Institute of Florida is using his office as a collection center for Toys For Tots. As an incentive he will waive the consultation, examination and postural examination fees for anyone who donates a new unwrap toy(s) with a minimum value of $20. Anyone who is interested in donating toys may contact Dr. Jean-Pierre. - October 31, 2017 - Upper Cervical Institute of Florida, P.A.

Tri-County Chiropractic of Exton Brings Low-Level Laser Therapy to the Office Drs. Jessica Kennedy and Leigh Ann Jasinnas add low-level laser therapy to their list of treatment options available in the Exton office. - September 24, 2017 - Tri-County Chiropractic of Exton

Tacoma Chiropractor Dr. Pete Atkins Offers Specialized Care for Fibromyalgia Patients In order to bring attention to one of the most misunderstood and misdiagnosed diseases, Dr. Pete Atkins with Atkins Chiropractic in Tacoma, WA is opening his doors to Fibromyalgia patients who may have seen other doctors but not found relief. Utilizing a revolutionary program called Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic, Dr. Atkins treats patients with gentle, pain-free techniques that produce rapid results. - September 21, 2017 - Atkins Chiropractic Inc.

Bitcoin Introduced Into Georgia Medical Clinic Local non-surgical pain management center enters the international world of Bitcoin by offering patients a new payment option. - September 16, 2017 - Columbus Physical Medicine Center

Bryan Wells, D.C. Acquires Florida Spine Welcome to the Florida Spine in Vero Beach, which provides an alternative approach to rehabilitation, prevention and proactive methods to achieve total wellness. - August 30, 2017 - Florida Spine

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Recognized for Quality Laboratory Services The Cardiac & Vascular Institute's physicians, laboratory directors and laboratory staff announce to the North Central Florida Community their success in achieving accreditation from COLA, a nonprofit, physician-directed and federal government approved laboratory accrediting organization. - August 29, 2017 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

A Novel Expert Opinion Portal for Cancer Patients Worldwide HCG, a premier cancer care hospital chain in India and Africa, launches a new cancer care service- Oncology Expert Opinion through an online technology platform that empowers the patient to have their medical records, reports and scans uploaded smoothly using an easy-to-interact portal (www.hcgexpertopinion.com). - August 25, 2017 - HCG Expert Opinion

Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC Listed Among Top 20 Omaha Chiropractors Selected by Expertise.com Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC was recently included in the "2017 Best Chiropractors in Omaha, NE" by Expertise. The company, Expertise LLC, out of Seattle, Washington performed an extensive study of over 114 chiropractors and listed their findings in early 2017. - August 20, 2017 - Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC

Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Supports Opioid Commission Recommendation: Declare Opioid Epidemic National Emergency Broward Medical and Rehab is Helping to Raise Awareness to the Opioid National Emergency - August 11, 2017 - Broward Medical and Rehab

Sport and Spine Rehab: Attention Patients Seen Prior to May 1st, 2016 - Data Breach Possibly Affects Your Account Sport and Spine Rehab (SSR) has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of its patients. SSR has sent notifications to the potentially involved patients to inform them of this incident and to provide resources to assist them. On June... - August 05, 2017 - Sport and Spine Rehab

Coppe Laboratories Announces Powassan Virus Co-Infection Research in Wisconsin Lyme Patients Coppe Laboratories conducted patient testing research in Wisconsin among 95 Lyme suspected patients. Within the 95 patient cohort, 41 were tested positive for Lyme disease. Of the 41 tested positive it was demonstrated in the research that approx. 17% of patients were also positive for Powassan Virus. - July 11, 2017 - Coppe Laboratories