Waveny LifeCare Network Announces Actions in Response to Prevent Cases of COVID-19

New Canaan, CT, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Responding to the first cases of coronavirus identified in Westchester County, New York, Waveny LifeCare Network instituted CDC guidelines and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID-19 in its communities.

"The health and wellness of our residents, patients, volunteers, and our staff of caregivers is our top priority," said Russell R. Barksdale, Jr. MPA/MHA, FACHE, President and CEO. "Our team is very concerned with the spread of the virus, hospital and first responder personnel being exposed, the number of untested yet symptomatic citizens in our geographic region, and how it may affect our residents," Mr. Barksdale continued. "We are providing education and resources to our residents, families and staff on an ongoing basis. The flow of information is continuous, and we are committed to ensuring that residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community are aware of our practices, protocols, and the precautions required for COVID-19 prevention and containment. We are grateful to the community for their support during this unprecedented time."

Waveny leadership is in regular communication with local, state, and national public health officials, including the New Canaan Department of Health, the State of Connecticut Department of Health, Governor Ned Lamont's office, First Selectman's office, as well as with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC). We have implemented our emergency preparedness plan, which includes closing all Waveny properties to visitors with specific and limited exceptions until further notice.

Similarly, those programs with high visitation rates such as the Adult Day and Outpatient Therapy Programs will be closed effective March 12, 2020 until further notice. They will continue to accept admissions after screening to their short-term inpatient rehab program within the Care Center and residential Memory Care programs, Home Care, as well as the independent living community – The Inn. "These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of coronavirus," said Lynn Iverson, RN, LNHA, MBA, Waveny Campus Administrator.

Mrs. Iverson added: "At this time, we do not have any diagnosed cases of residents or staff being infected nor exposed to COVID-19, nor are we monitoring any symptomatic self-quarantined cases. We have activated our emergency preparedness plan in order to do everything we can to protect the vulnerable population of residents that we serve and will continue to adjust to the situation as it develops."

For more information and the latest updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19), please see the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

"For our residents, activities, health, and wellness programs continue uninterrupted. We have Skype capabilities for our families and residents to communicate and our nursing managers are available 24-7 for any questions or concerns. Our thoughts and prayers continue for those afflicted by the virus and for those professionals caring for them," Mr. Barksdale added.

Waveny LifeCare Network is a nonprofit organization providing a comprehensive continuum of healthcare to serve the changing needs of older adults from all areas, including enhanced independent living at The Inn, assisted living and short-term respite care for people with memory impairment at The Village, and skilled nursing, inpatient and outpatient Rehabilitation Services at Waveny Care Center. It also includes the Brown Geriatric Evaluation Clinic, an Adult Day Program that provides free door-to-door transportation throughout most of lower Fairfield County, and an array of community-based services through Waveny Home Healthcare and Waveny at Home.

Christie M. Liberio

203-594-5346



waveny.org



