Gerontology News
Get a mature take on gerontology issues, including elderly depression, suicide, menopause, elder abuse and the aging body. Topics covered include senior care, dementia, hospice and palliative care, geriatric resources and websites, monitoring technology and pharmacy benefits.
Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine. About Dr. Christopher Kolker Dr. - August 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Reliant Rehabilitation Named One of TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026
Reliant Rehabilitation was named No. 120 on TIME and Statista's America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, recognizing excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The honor reflects Reliant’s commitment to investing in its people, fostering an exceptional workplace culture, and delivering innovative, evidence-based rehabilitation services that improve outcomes for provider partners, residents, and the communities it serves. - July 23, 2026 - Reliant Rehabilitation
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Carlton Senior Living Honors Best of the Best and Hero Award Recipients
Northern California senior living provider celebrates exceptional team members and recognizes six Carlton Heroes for life-saving actions. - May 27, 2026 - Carlton Senior Living
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Voxela, Inc. Announces U.S. Partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care
Voxela, Inc. announced a U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, an RCFE in Folsom, California, where its VCare AI-powered care support platform has already been deployed. VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation with fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics, supporting Voxela’s expansion across U.S. senior care settings, communities, and operators today. - May 15, 2026 - Voxela, Inc.
Dr. Lynn Chilton Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Lynn Chilton of Fairhope, Alabama, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Dr. Lynn Chilton will... - April 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC. - December 20, 2025 - Senior Solutions, LLC
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach. - December 09, 2025 - Cadre Hospice
PAUZ Health Launches Virtual Menopause Care Platform to Support Canadian Women Living with Early Menopause
PAUZ Health has launched a virtual menopause care platform for women across Canada, including those in early menopause from breast cancer treatment. Founded by Dr. Natalie Perkins, PhD, PAUZ connects women with menopause-certified NPs for assessment and treatment—hormone, non-hormone, and lifestyle. With dietitians, therapists, and coaches, PAUZ provides expert, compassionate care so every woman can reclaim her health and grab life by the ovaries. - October 30, 2025 - PAUZ Health
Allison Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Allison Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Uptown Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Uptown Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Parkview Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Parkview Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Devonshire Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Devonshire Care Center in Sterling, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Crestmoor Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Crestmoor Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Colorow Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB
BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading CurePSP Centers of Care and patient advocacy groups. - September 17, 2025 - BioSensics LLC
Physical Therapy Leaders Submit Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Comment Letter Urging Equipment Price Updates
Warning direct practice expense inputs are outdated, APTQI encourages CMS to take steps to ensure physical therapy services and equipment are appropriately valued - September 16, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
In Comment Letter to CMS on Proposed Competitive Bidding Program Rule, Supplemental Oxygen Leaders Emphasize Importance of Patient-Centered and Market-Based Policies
Supplemental oxygen advocates call on Congress to advance the bipartisan Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 1406/H.R. 2902) to permanently remove oxygen from any future rounds of competitive bidding - September 04, 2025 - CQRC
Vivage-Beecan Hosts 16th Annual Lake Loop to Support Resident Holiday Celebrations
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau–themed event brings together residents, staff, volunteers, and sponsors for a fun run/walk-n-roll, live music, games, and community connection, raising funds for resident holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening. - August 09, 2025 - The Emberly
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Welcomes New President, Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy
Seasoned Leader Brings Over 15 Years of Senior Living Experience And Her Famous Homemade Cookies - August 02, 2025 - The Emberly
AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award
AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey. - August 01, 2025 - AlevCare Hospice
Celebrating Excellence in Senior Care: Carlton Senior Living Honors 2024 “Best of the Best” Award Winners
The leading provider of senior care services in Northern California recognizes standout team members at annual celebration in Pleasanton - May 30, 2025 - Carlton Senior Living
Mirror Biologics Announces Publication of Clinical Results Showing Potential for Allo-Priming to Provide Broad Protection to Elderly from Respiratory Viral Infection
A new approach for pandemic preparedness and protection of the elderly from any type of respiratory viral infection. Five injections over two weeks provides possible universal viral protection without need for booster shots. - April 28, 2025 - Mirror Biologics, Inc.
Always Responsive Home Care Expands to Ocean County, NJ, with New Toms River Office Now Open
Always Responsive Home Care is now open in Toms River, NJ, led by Steven Caruso. Offering live-in care, 24-hour support, and personalized home care, the Ocean County team helps seniors stay safe and happy at home. Steven’s passion and kind heart are already making a difference in the community. Learn more at www.arhomecare.com. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Carlton Senior Living Celebrates 40 Years of Service with Founders, Families, and Community-Wide Events
Last week, Carlton Senior Living proudly celebrated 40 years of service with a weeklong series of events across its 11 communities throughout Northern California. More than just a milestone, the anniversary was a moving tribute to the people, purpose, and passion that have shaped Carlton since its founding in 1985. - April 03, 2025 - Carlton Senior Living
Concierge Care Advisors Strengthens Its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Healthcare Leader Linda Marzano
Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s leading senior care and transitions company, today announced the appointment of Linda Marzano to its Advisory Board. Marzano has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access for underserved populations in the Pacific Northwest. She brings over 30 years of experience as a respected healthcare leader to Concierge Care Advisors. - February 19, 2025 - Concierge Care Advisors
Physical Therapy Leaders Commend Reintroduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls
Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act aims to increase access to preventative care and reduce dangerous falls among America’s Medicare patients - February 11, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Brandon Hair Joins Retirement Living Associates to Lead Operations - Third-Party Management Growth is Focus
Brandon Hair becomes VP of Operations for Retirement Living Associates. He will lead the effort to expand third-party management relationships. - January 07, 2025 - Retirement Living Associates, Inc.
Concierge Care Advisors Welcomes Shane Bray to Its Advisory Board
Concierge Care Advisors welcomes Shane Bray to its Advisory Board, bolstering its mission to enhance senior care through innovation and personalized solutions. With expertise in healthcare, technology, and customer experience, Bray’s leadership will drive advancements in service delivery, ensuring tailored support for seniors and families. His appointment underscores Concierge Care Advisors' commitment to excellence in navigating the complexities of aging with compassion and innovation. - December 30, 2024 - Concierge Care Advisors
LeChaun S. Milton Named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut has been named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care. About LeChaun S. Milton LeChaun S. Milton is a certified nursing assistant (CNA)... - November 27, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research - November 09, 2024 - NeuroDex
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Ceresti Health Joins Florida Association of ACOs to Enhance Dementia Care
FLAACOs partners with Ceresti Health to activate family caregivers and improve outcomes for patients living with dementia. - October 17, 2024 - Florida Association of ACOs
Partnership Commends Harris Campaign Announcement to Expand Care in the Home for Older Americans
Home health leaders call for more investment in home-based healthcare as Medicare patients face diminished access to home health. - October 09, 2024 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
New Data Analysis Finds Reduced Access to Medicare Home Health
Home health advocates stress need to halt additional Medicare home health cuts for 2025 and beyond to preserve patient access to home health - September 23, 2024 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
The Caregiver’s Journey Honors World Alzheimer’s Day with Straight Talk on Dementia Caregiving
The Caregiver's Journey, co-founded by Sue Ryan and Nancy Treaster, offers practical, candid advice for dementia caregivers through various resources, including a new podcast series. The podcast is especially relevant on World Alzheimer's Day, September 21, as we honor caregivers with empowering conversations that make make you feel more confident and less isolated. - September 16, 2024 - The Caregiver's Journey
Nurse Lynx Welcomes Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Nurse Lynx, the innovative healthcare staffing platform transforming how healthcare providers connect with qualified professionals, proudly announces Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Colleen’s extensive experience in marketing, technology, and business strategy... - September 15, 2024 - nurse lynx inc