Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Maryland in Home Care Agency Lists Top Mobility Equipment for Seniors Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in home care agency, recently released a blog listing the top mobility equipment for seniors. Having the proper equipment to allow seniors to be fully functional is a great way for seniors to live their later lives to their fullest while being safe. In-home mobility equipment... - October 31, 2019 - Comfort Home Care

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

New Video Details Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies’ Clinical Value to Seniors’ Care “Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

APTQI Urges CMS to Protect Seniors from Debilitating Falls by Preserving Medicare Reimbursement for Physical Therapy Recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Day 2019, APTQI is advocating for greater patient access to fall prevention tools such as manual and exercise therapy. - September 23, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Prague College of Psychosocial Studies Revealed New Diagnostic Tool for Neurodegenerative Diseases Cognitive decline influences how older adults creatively think about their own, as well as other peoples’ emotions, according to research published in the Creativity Research Journal (2019, 31/1, 93-101, Taylor & Francis Group). The results of this study indicate that age-related changes in emotional creativity can serve as an important diagnostic tool for the psychological assessment of the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly. - September 13, 2019 - Prague College of Psychosocial Studies

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Snowline Announces Partnership with Hospice Ethiopia; Making a Global Impact from Diamond Springs Snowline Hospice and Hospice Ethiopia have common and shared visions of providing hospice care to their communities. Snowline has established a partnership with Hospice Ethiopia that will include exchanging clinical information as well as best practices with Hospice Ethiopia and Global Partners in Care... - September 01, 2019 - Snowline Hospice

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

Avendelle Dallas Homes Focus on Quality Service Avendelle Assisted Living Dallas has a dedication to service quality and resident care, the Dallas homes are uniquely positioned on the market to deliver premium service quality and work closely with families for an excellent experience. - June 17, 2019 - Avendelle Assisted Living

Kari R. Wilson Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Kari R. Wilson of Pilot Rock, Oregon has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - May 25, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

How to Care of Someone with Dementia by Maryland in Home Care Agency Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in home care agency, recently released a blog educating readers on how to take care of someone with dementia. While the task may seem overwhelming, keeping a few things in mind can help you feel equipped to give your loved one the best care possible. Dementia refers to... - May 25, 2019 - Comfort Home Care

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Home Health Leaders Applaud House Introduction of Legislation to Strengthen Medicare Home Health Reforms Partnership and NAHC commend bipartisan lawmakers for introducing legislation to refine new Medicare home health payment model. - May 09, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer: Girolaw Offering Maximum Protection & Control of all Assets Guaranteed Ask a Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer to review your current long-term health care plan and make recommendations for changes or improvements that may benefit you and your family. - April 12, 2019 - Giro Elder Law

SCPC to Senate Finance Committee: In Wake of Drug Pricing Reform Efforts, Policymakers Must Protect LTC Pharmacies from PBM Cost-Shifting to Reduce Seniors’ Costs National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Details Four Drug Pricing Reform Policy Recommendations. - April 09, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Rockville In-Home Care Agency Discusses Rapid Onset Dementia Comfort Home Care, a Rockville MD in-home care agency, released a blog educating readers on the life expectancy a patient with rapid onset dementia. Dementia can be a difficult illness for both patients and their families to handle, and the provides services designed to help ease the strain. Early onset... - April 03, 2019 - Comfort Home Care

Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform Applauds Inclusion of Site Neutral Payment Reforms in President’s FY2020 Budget The Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers, employers and patient advocacy groups established to address growing access to care issues driven by disparities in payment rates for identical clinical services provided in different healthcare settings –... - March 13, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Swedish Medical Center Neurologist Explains What to do if You Think You’re Having a Stroke With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. - March 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Performs Centennial Medical Plaza’s First Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza (CMP) announced that Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, performs Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections in both the clinic and OR. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, specifically... - February 19, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Care3 Transforming Interaction Between Consumers and Healthcare Professionals Care3 has demonstrated significant impact in a number of interactions, clinical data points generated, and care plan adherence through its care conversations. - January 31, 2019 - Care3

Bethesda MD In-Home Care Agency Educates Readers on Mental Exercises Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, released a guide for people with elderly loved ones outlining mental exercises for strengthening memory and cognition. - January 24, 2019 - Comfort Home Care

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute and North Florida Regional Medical Center Join Together in a Clinical Trial to Test an Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Device The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures. According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Health-e-MedRecord Announces Open Registration for the 2019 VCMA-HEMR QCDR Health-e-Medrecord (HEMR), a patient-centered, physician-designed solution to enhance electronic health records announced on December 27, 2018 the release of their 2019 QCDR in partnership with the Ventura County Medical Association (VCMA). Physicians, physician's assistants and nurse practitioner’s... - January 02, 2019 - HEMR

FAA Approves PONTE HEALTH’s Vertical Medical City Development to 444 FT, Tallest Building Height Approved for Downtown Orlando in 30 Years FAA approves PONTE HEALTH’s Vertical Medical City development to 444 FT, tallest Building Height approved for Downtown Orlando in 30 years; also in the early planning phase are Vertical Medical City Chicago, and projected are international locations including London and Osaka, per the developer’s corporate public records. - December 23, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Bethesda, Maryland In-Home Care Agency Provides Fall Prevention Tips Comfort Home Care, a Bethesda, Maryland in-home care agency, released a guide to help families with elderly loved ones prevent dangerous falls. - December 22, 2018 - Comfort Home Care

RNA Search Named #1 by the Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year RNA Search Inc., a provider of temporary and permanent healthcare professionals specializing in the elder care industry, has recently developed an extensive recruitment training program and has been ranked #1 recruiting agency for the second year. The Los Angeles Business Journal just named RNA Search... - December 21, 2018 - RNA Search Inc.

Cure Dystonia Now and National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association Announce a New Grant to Validate Tool for Spasmodic Dysphonia Cure Dystonia Now (CDN) and the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (NSDA) announced a new grant designed to validate an outcome measurement protocol for use with spasmodic dysphonia (SD), a neurological voice disorder. - December 19, 2018 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association

Ask My Buddy Co-founder Wins Prestigious AARP Fellowship Pat Coggins honored for revolutionary personal assistance service. - December 07, 2018 - Ask My Buddy

Icahn School of Medicine Prof. Named South Nassau Communities Hospital's Chief of Geriatrics Clifford Feiner, DO, FACP, is an Assist. Prof. in the Depts. of Geriatrics/Palliative Care and Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine. - November 22, 2018 - Mount Sinai South Nassau

National Study: HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is 5-star rated for the Treatment of Sepsis outcomes according to a study released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. This achievement is part of new findings and data... - October 29, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Announces ECMO Program HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that, under the direction of Dr. Michael Firstenberg, they have started an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or ECMO, program. The program, which launched in late summer, is the product of a multidisciplinary team effort... - October 01, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

VirtuOx and Brightree Launch Diagnostic Testing Integration VirtuOx, one of the world’s largest home diagnostic testing providers, and Brightree®, the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare software and solutions for the post-acute market, have announced a completed integration that enables streamlined workflows for home medical equipment companies... - September 17, 2018 - VirtuOx

Heart of Hospice Nurse, Jena Miller, Recognized by Community for Outstanding Service and Care Heart of Hospice nurse, Jena Miller, was recognized by local radio station, 97.3 The Dawg, as one of the “Elite 97” nurses in the Acadiana area. Each year, 97.3 The Dawg hosts an Elite 97 contest to honor the nurses in the Lafayette region who have touched the lives of their patients and... - September 16, 2018 - Heart of Hospice

Kansas Physician Group Adds Two Cardiologists to Practice Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE

New GAO Report Highlights Negative Impact of Reduced Reimbursement on Oxygen Access As the GAO report highlights a drastic drop in oxygen suppliers, CQRC urges an extension of blended rate to ensure continued access to home respiratory therapy supplies and equipment. - August 27, 2018 - CQRC

The All New MAXGRIND™ Pill Crusher and Grinder by Maxpert Medical The eloquently designed MAXGRIND Pill Crusher & Grinder delivers a safe, simple and satisfying pill crushing experience. MAXGRIND is truly like no other twist style pill crusher. The ergonomic, cleverly sized crusher easily conforms to your hands while the anti-slip rubber material provides grip... - August 25, 2018 - Maxpert Medical

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has once again received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke... - August 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora