Wine Punts Nominated as One of Colorado’s Most Ethical Manufacturers

Colorado based Wine Punts, LLC (“Wine Punts”) has been nominated as the 2020 Most Ethical Manufacturer in Colorado.

Colorado Springs, CO, March 14, 2020 --(



“I’m honored that our company would be recognized for such a prestigious award,” said Mark Ruybalid, co-owner of Wine Punts. “We pride ourselves on manufacturing a green product and reducing waste. Our products are the result of employees who truly take pride in their craft.”



Wine Punts creates drinking glasses, candles and home goods out of wine and liquor bottles recycled from restaurants in the local community. Each bottle is hand cut and fire polished, creating a one-of-kind, 100% recycled drinking glass. In addition to being used at wineries, restaurants and resorts across the country, Wine Punts can be found at boutique retail and gift shops. Wine Punts is owned by Mark Ruybalid, Joe Saliba and Donnie Wisenbaker.

Mark Ruybalid

719-213-5614



www.winepunts.com



