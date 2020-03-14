Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Wizard Entertainment to Launch "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" to Bring Convention Experience Online

Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos, Memorabilia from Individual Stars, Cast Groups, Superstar Creators, Plus Free Live Panels, Launching via Website, Social Platforms This Month.

Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2020 --(



Wizard Entertainment will launch this exciting venture later this month, with the celebrities and groups involved in the inaugural programming to be announced soon. Fans will have the ability to purchase a personal one-minute video chat, :15- or :30-second personalized video recording, signed 8x10 photos and signed memorabilia, group chats and exclusive limited edition art. Select session dates will feature live video panels that are free for fans to view and hear, accessible through the Wizard World website (www.wizardworld.com) and other social media platforms.



“‘Wizard World Virtual Experiences’ will bring the Wizard World experience to fans across the globe, wherever they live,” said John D. Maatta, CEO, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. “We will capture the excitement of interacting one-on-one with celebrities and creators in a format that will be unique and compelling.”



The sessions will be on set dates, with live panels, video chats and signings taking place at designated times during the day.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZDD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&As, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



