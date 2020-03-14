Lifetime Wellness Provides Air Purifiers as a Top Line of Defense Against Coronavirus in Senior Living Communities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lifetime Wellness Press Release

Pure Wellness works with a variety of industries to create a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere by enhancing air quality and overall wellbeing. The company is the leading provider of wellness-oriented hotel rooms in 30+ hotel brands, 200+ hotels, and 3000+ rooms. Pure Wellness also serves senior living communities, health care providers, daycare facilities, fitness centers, retail brands, and leading Fortune 100 companies with solutions that provide purified air and a hypoallergenic environment. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com. Lewisville, TX, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Two leaders in whole-person wellness have joined forces to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) in senior living facilities. Lifetime Wellness , a leading provider of wellness programs for senior living, has partnered with Pure Wellness, creators of “Pure Rooms” for a variety of industries, in offering medical-grade air purifiers for senior care providers. These devices significantly minimize airborne ultrafine particles such as COVID-19, along with influenza and other viruses.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is transmitted through airborne exposure and contact. One proven solution is an air purifier that keeps rooms free of harmful viruses and bacteria.“Most people spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors, where air quality can be 10 times worse than outdoors,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Pure Wellness.“Poor indoor air quality can not only aid the spread of COVID-19; it can also be a factor in a host of other respiratory disorders, from asthma and allergies to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.”According to a University of Buffalo study, Pure Rooms with air purifiers remained at least three times “cleaner” than the outdoor air on each sampling occasion.Fusing their expertise, Lifetime Wellness and Pure Wellness are marketing two products for senior living providers in the wake of COVID-19. They include a compact purifier for resident rooms and a deluxe purifier for larger environments, such as dining halls and other social gathering areas.“Both units remove 99.99%of harmful viruses, as well as fungi molds and bacteria, down to .007 micron in size,” says Krishnamurthy. “That’s well below the size of COVID-19 as reported by CDC, 0.125 microns.”The key to the products’ success is a revolutionary technology called “multi-stage proprietary disinfecting filtration system,” or DFS. It enables the units to trap and eliminate potentially harmful ultrafine particles in indoor air – at 40 times the effectiveness of a standard high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.For Lifetime Wellness, the partnership with Pure Wellness adds a seventh dimension to the company’s whole-person wellness equation. Environmental wellness joins physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, vocational, and social wellness as part of an integrated model for healthy aging.“We’re all about keeping seniors healthy in every area of life,” said Lifetime Wellness chief operating officer, Callie Whitwell. “Improving air quality will be a vital contributor to our mission.”About Lifetime WellnessLifetime Wellness has been providing comprehensive programs to skilled nursing, memory care, and assisted living communities since 2005 with the goal of helping seniors to age successfully. Services include consulting and education, monthly program resources, supplies, and training to meet the needs of senior living providers, caregivers, and residents. To learn more, visit https://lifetimewellness.us.About Pure WellnessPure Wellness works with a variety of industries to create a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere by enhancing air quality and overall wellbeing. The company is the leading provider of wellness-oriented hotel rooms in 30+ hotel brands, 200+ hotels, and 3000+ rooms. Pure Wellness also serves senior living communities, health care providers, daycare facilities, fitness centers, retail brands, and leading Fortune 100 companies with solutions that provide purified air and a hypoallergenic environment. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com. Contact Information Lifetime Wellness

Callie Whitwell

214-514-2224



lifetimewellness.us



