Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Releases Rugged EN 50155 & EN 45545-2 Certified 10-Port Layer 2 Managed/Unmanaged Ethernet Switches – the TEN710MW & TEN710UW

The TEN710MW and TEN710UW offer a high degree of stability and scalability for use in railway-related applications including passenger information system, security surveillance, transportation IoT and diagnosis management.

City of Industry, CA, March 17, 2020 --(



The feature-rich TEN710MW and TEN710UW are equipped with eight M12 D-Coded 10/100 Mbps PoE ports, two M12 X-Coded 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports with bypass and one M12 A-coded RS-232 console port. The smart switches are designed to operate in extremely harsh environments with IP54-rated enclosures and M12 connectors for protection against dust and water. They can operate under a wide temperature range from -40°C to +75°C. For reliability in railway applications, the durable TEN710MW and TEN710UW offer redundant dual inputs that support a wide voltage input range from 24V to 48V DC or 72V to 110V DC. They also provide smart per-port power management, including enable/disable, priority setting, overloading protection, PD active check, PoE scheduling, PD classification and power feeding detecting capacity on PD.



“The TEN710MW and TEN710UW were built to simplify complex network integration. These intelligent Ethernet switches provide up to eight IEEE 802.3af/at compliant PoE LANs with 150W total power budget for onboard devices like wireless devices, IP cameras and IP phones without extra power wiring requirements,” said Eason Yang, a product manager of the Transportation Division at Axiomtek. “With compact sizes, scalability and flexible mounting designs, the transportation-certified Layer 2 Ethernet switches are well-suited for a wide range of onboard surveillance applications.”



The TEN710MW and TEN710UW are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- EN 50155 layer 2 managed/unmanaged Ethernet switch for transportation applications

- Rugged with IP54-rated enclosures

- Power boost for PoE+ and ample PoE power budget for up to 150W

- Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 75°C

- Supports ERPSv2/QoS/LACP, network control and more

- Reliable with 5 years warranty and 15 years of product life support



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the TEN710MW and TEN710UW. These Layer 2 managed/unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches are certified with EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 for railway-related applications. The TEN710UW unmanaged switch is suitable for high-bandwidth applications, while the TEN710MW managed switch provides high-bandwidth capabilities, as well as security enhancements, such as Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS), Quality of Service (QoS), Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), network control and more. The TEN710MW and TEN710UW offer a high degree of stability and scalability for use in railway-related applications including passenger information system, security surveillance, transportation IoT and diagnosis management.The feature-rich TEN710MW and TEN710UW are equipped with eight M12 D-Coded 10/100 Mbps PoE ports, two M12 X-Coded 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports with bypass and one M12 A-coded RS-232 console port. The smart switches are designed to operate in extremely harsh environments with IP54-rated enclosures and M12 connectors for protection against dust and water. They can operate under a wide temperature range from -40°C to +75°C. For reliability in railway applications, the durable TEN710MW and TEN710UW offer redundant dual inputs that support a wide voltage input range from 24V to 48V DC or 72V to 110V DC. They also provide smart per-port power management, including enable/disable, priority setting, overloading protection, PD active check, PoE scheduling, PD classification and power feeding detecting capacity on PD.“The TEN710MW and TEN710UW were built to simplify complex network integration. These intelligent Ethernet switches provide up to eight IEEE 802.3af/at compliant PoE LANs with 150W total power budget for onboard devices like wireless devices, IP cameras and IP phones without extra power wiring requirements,” said Eason Yang, a product manager of the Transportation Division at Axiomtek. “With compact sizes, scalability and flexible mounting designs, the transportation-certified Layer 2 Ethernet switches are well-suited for a wide range of onboard surveillance applications.”The TEN710MW and TEN710UW are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- EN 50155 layer 2 managed/unmanaged Ethernet switch for transportation applications- Rugged with IP54-rated enclosures- Power boost for PoE+ and ample PoE power budget for up to 150W- Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 75°C- Supports ERPSv2/QoS/LACP, network control and more- Reliable with 5 years warranty and 15 years of product life supportAbout Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend