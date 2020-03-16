Brenda Brown Entertainment Along with Pure Heart Records Says: The Doctor is in

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brenda Brown Entertainment/Pure Heart... Press Release

Amazing new music from James Harris Gruft. Oh, and by the way, James is also a physician, a healer of pain.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/it-is-the-journey-with-the-giving-tree-band-packy/1498517710



It is the journey, the album, is about trying to find your way and a place you can call home, amidst the turmoil, heartache, delusions, frustrations, privations, self-doubts, cries of the soul. It is a cry in the night, but a cry that is answered.



Song descriptions



1. Toss your dreams

The title say it all: "Toss your dreams... see what comes back to you." Heard the Grateful Dead in my blood when James wrote it.



2. Away with me

Written for James' amazing daughter, Leandra. The song, seemingly light-hearted, encapsulates his feelings about crisis and faith.



3. Meet

This is a confession and prayer and longing to meet.



4. All Alone

Alone, lonely and tired, the song is a paen to the Creator to keep James going.



5. Wait it out

James prefers to leave the meaning of this song up to the listener. Getting it recorded with The Giving Tree Band and Packy was a transcendental experience.



6. Reach

An ode to the love of James' life - Ewa.



7. A friend

Time passes, but when you have a Friend, the Game of Life is easier to play.



8. No time

To the repetitive construction of John Lennon's song "God," I have this song, "No Time. “



9. Love me now

James wrote this when he and his wife were staying in a 14th century apartment on the Île Saint-Louis in Paris where the Musketeers used to stay, the Siene outside his window. City of love. Love me now.



10. It is the journey

This is James' answer to "What a Wonderful World." There is hope on and beyond this planet, but we have to work for it.



James Harris Gruft is a composer, singer, and keyboard player (with a little guitar playing thrown in).



North Las Vegas, NV, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New album and single will be released on March 19, 2020, the first day of Spring. The album title is It Is The Journey, with the single titled, Love Me Now. The music will be available on all digital platforms and James will be release a vinyl version as well. The digital version is available for pre-order:

Brenda Brown

702-882-0502



www.brendabrownentertainment.com



