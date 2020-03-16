Brenda Brown Entertainment Along with Pure Heart Records Says: The Doctor is in

North Las Vegas, NV, March 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- New album and single will be released on March 19, 2020, the first day of Spring. The album title is It Is The Journey, with the single titled, Love Me Now. The music will be available on all digital platforms and James will be release a vinyl version as well. The digital version is available for pre-order:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/it-is-the-journey-with-the-giving-tree-band-packy/1498517710
It is the journey, the album, is about trying to find your way and a place you can call home, amidst the turmoil, heartache, delusions, frustrations, privations, self-doubts, cries of the soul. It is a cry in the night, but a cry that is answered.
Song descriptions
1. Toss your dreams
The title say it all: "Toss your dreams... see what comes back to you." Heard the Grateful Dead in my blood when James wrote it.
2. Away with me
Written for James' amazing daughter, Leandra. The song, seemingly light-hearted, encapsulates his feelings about crisis and faith.
3. Meet
This is a confession and prayer and longing to meet.
4. All Alone
Alone, lonely and tired, the song is a paen to the Creator to keep James going.
5. Wait it out
James prefers to leave the meaning of this song up to the listener. Getting it recorded with The Giving Tree Band and Packy was a transcendental experience.
6. Reach
An ode to the love of James' life - Ewa.
7. A friend
Time passes, but when you have a Friend, the Game of Life is easier to play.
8. No time
To the repetitive construction of John Lennon's song "God," I have this song, "No Time. “
9. Love me now
James wrote this when he and his wife were staying in a 14th century apartment on the Île Saint-Louis in Paris where the Musketeers used to stay, the Siene outside his window. City of love. Love me now.
10. It is the journey
This is James' answer to "What a Wonderful World." There is hope on and beyond this planet, but we have to work for it.
James Harris Gruft is a composer, singer, and keyboard player (with a little guitar playing thrown in).
Over the years he has fronted several bands, including Living Folly with Lucas Rico Corrubia, Suffering Clams with John NewK Newcott, Core with Robert Perl and NewK, Gruft and NewK with NewK, Paul Amorese and Mike Chiavaro, Urban Hawks with Ian Walsh, James Wenzel and Jon Wenzel and more recently he has worked with The Giving Tree Band (Todd and E Fink, Charlie Karls, Norm Norman and Z) and with Packy. His musical training started with C James Hughes at Tappan Zee High School, Robert Printz, jazz pianist, and Will Johnson of Sonoma State University. He has released 6 CDs, including Perfect Peace, Give me the Strength, From Earth to Milky Way, No One Wants to Forget, The End of One, It Is What It Is, and the forthcoming vinyl LP, It Is the Journey. His music is rock, with influences by Jack Bruce, Leonard Cohen and Peter Gabriel. His message is unique; nothing less than a cry, at times a complaint, in any case an attempt to come to terms with a Higher Power personally and spiritually. So please listen.