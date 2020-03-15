RPG Plus, Virtual Tabletop On-the-Go

The only all-in-one app for RPG players and Game Masters. RPG Plus is an all-around gaming experience, featuring campaign manager, chat, character sheet and 3D map. It can be used for any RPG campaign thanks to its customizable design.

RPG Plus (RPG+) is the only complete virtual tabletop on-the-go app, featuring campaign manager, chat, character sheet and 3D map. Thanks to its customizable design, RPG Plus can be used for any of your favourite RPGs. In particular fans of Pathfinder and D&D can enjoy a library of specific sheet templates and characteristic miniatures.



In RPG Plus you can:

- Create a campaign as a Game Master, personalize it and invite your friends to join it. For each campaign you can add specific rooms (chats, maps, sheets) and select the players that can access them.

- Design your map using the integrated 3D map builder system. You can choose among several customization options: fog-of-war, lights, labels, invisibility, 3D elements for the settings, general tokens and fantasy miniatures for the characters.

- Interact with the other player via chat: posting messages, rolling dice, sending stickers and sharing links.

- Record your character's features in a digital sheet: choose among preloaded templates, build your own and even share templates with your group.



RPG+ is a free ad-supported app. A Subscription option will be soon available to enjoy it ads-free and unlock the exclusive content that will grow over time.



RPG+ won't completely replace the fun of meeting your friends and playing RPG face to face, but it's what can help to keep your adventure going on, during busy times and in between sessions.



About AppMinded

