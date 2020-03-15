Rock & Roll Band 7th Order's "Record Store Day" Release

Press Releases 7th Order Press Release

About CD Baby: Founded in 1998, Portland, Oregon based CD Baby, Inc. is the largest online distributor of independent music in the world - and is the only digital aggregator with top preferred partner status with both Spotify and Apple Music. Home to more than 650,000 artists, 9 million tracks are made available to over 100 digital services and platforms around the globe (visit cdbaby.com for more information). Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Legendary Hawaii Rock & Roll band, 7th Order (in conjunction with CD Baby) has announced an upcoming "Record Store Day 2020" (which has been moved to 06/20/2020) release. A tribute to the late guitar legend Ronnie Montrose, proceeds will go to benefit the "Sweet Relief Musician's Fund."According to 7th Order band leader Daniel Jones, "We've always been knocked out by Sweet Relief's efforts on behalf of musicians facing difficulties, and we began talks last year to see what we could do to help out. A great job was done for one of their projects on the 'Concert for Ronnie Montrose' in 2012, and we wanted to build on that effort. At our first ever rehearsal session in 2001, we'd recorded one of Ronnie's number as just something to jam on - we went into the vaults and gave it a listen, they gave it a listen, we talked to CD Baby and they wanted to pitch in as well. We then knew exactly what we needed to do."More detailed information will be made available in the coming weeks, stay current by following 7th Order on Facebook: @7thOrderbandAbout Sweet Relief: Founded in 1993, Fullerton, California based "Sweet Relief Musicians Fund" provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems (visit sweetrelief.org for more information).About CD Baby: Founded in 1998, Portland, Oregon based CD Baby, Inc. is the largest online distributor of independent music in the world - and is the only digital aggregator with top preferred partner status with both Spotify and Apple Music. Home to more than 650,000 artists, 9 million tracks are made available to over 100 digital services and platforms around the globe (visit cdbaby.com for more information). Contact Information The Media Associates

