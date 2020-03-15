Softelligence Ranked in the FT 1000 Fastest Growing Companies, Receives the CIR Accreditation for Cross-Border R&D Projects from the French Government

Softelligence, a strategic technology partner for the banking and insurance industry with offices in Romania and the UK, has been included in the FT 1000 ranking of the fastest-growing European companies, recently published by the Financial Times and Statista.

Bucharest, Romania, March 15, 2020 --(



More recently, Softelligence announced that it has received the CIR (Crédit d’Impôt Recherche) accreditation as an organisation carrying out research and development work (R&D) on behalf of companies for 2020 and 2021 from the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MESRI).



"We are honored to receive the CIR accreditation from the French government which enables us to be part of research projects in software R&D, funded by the French state. The accreditation is valid for projects carried out during the period 2019-2021, framed as R&D projects, according to the definition of the French state. In these cases, the client of Softelligence Engineering, the French partner company, can receive the reimbursement of up to 70% of the R&D costs incurred together with Softelligence, from the French state. I’d like to thank and show my gratitude to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in France for approving Softelligence as an organisation carrying out R&D activities for the account of private companies and to congratulate our engineering teams for their drive in building such innovative digital solutions that make a difference for our customers and partners,” said Sorin Gavanescu, Managing Partner at Softelligence Engineering Romania



About Softelligence



Softelligence is a company founded in 2006 in Bucharest, specialized in the development and implementation of digital transformation solutions, mainly targeting the financial-banking and insurance industries: cloud services and solutions based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, Business Intelligence, analysis of data, software development and other digitization processes. Currently, the company has 4 offices in Romania, the United Kingdom and Canada serving global business clients. Bucharest, Romania, March 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The company is one of the 11 Romanian companies that made it to the latest edition of the top and one of the 5 IT Romanian companies that achieved average growth rates of business between 42% and 111% in the period 2015-2018.More recently, Softelligence announced that it has received the CIR (Crédit d’Impôt Recherche) accreditation as an organisation carrying out research and development work (R&D) on behalf of companies for 2020 and 2021 from the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MESRI)."We are honored to receive the CIR accreditation from the French government which enables us to be part of research projects in software R&D, funded by the French state. The accreditation is valid for projects carried out during the period 2019-2021, framed as R&D projects, according to the definition of the French state. In these cases, the client of Softelligence Engineering, the French partner company, can receive the reimbursement of up to 70% of the R&D costs incurred together with Softelligence, from the French state. I’d like to thank and show my gratitude to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in France for approving Softelligence as an organisation carrying out R&D activities for the account of private companies and to congratulate our engineering teams for their drive in building such innovative digital solutions that make a difference for our customers and partners,” said Sorin Gavanescu, Managing Partner at Softelligence Engineering RomaniaAbout SoftelligenceSoftelligence is a company founded in 2006 in Bucharest, specialized in the development and implementation of digital transformation solutions, mainly targeting the financial-banking and insurance industries: cloud services and solutions based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, Business Intelligence, analysis of data, software development and other digitization processes. Currently, the company has 4 offices in Romania, the United Kingdom and Canada serving global business clients.