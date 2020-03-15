OBT at Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Press Releases Vertex Holiday Global Services Private... Press Release

New Delhi, India, March 15, 2020 --(



As is expected through any OBT, the purpose here was to improve Leadership, Communication Skills, Delegation, Teamwork and Motivation. Keeping these aspects in mind, Vertex did manage to weave some day long activities divided in three sessions. To make sure that the energy levels were intact throughout the day, the participants were given refreshment breaks. Each session was designed to ensure participation from every member. They had to carry out the activities in such a way where the desired and quick outcome will be achieved only when performed in a synchronized manner. This way, every participant took the responsibility of self and also tried to contribute/ help the team member.



When the day reached to the end and everyone was kind of exhausted, they were served with Tea/ Coffee with Cookies & Pakoras. This was enough to energize them for the evening which was enjoyed with cocktail & bonfire followed by dinner.



It was time for Jungle Safari next morning. After completing the safari, everyone got freshened up, had breakfast and left for home destination.



The whole trip surrounding this OBT was fully enjoyed by all the participants as is evident by the feedbacks (attached here are some of them) from the participants.

