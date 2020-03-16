Special Message from Kevin Byrd, President of the Brown Byrd Foundation Inc., About Coronavirus

Press Releases Brown Byrd Foundation Inc. Press Release

COVID-19 can be caught from others who already have the virus. Small droplets from the nose or mouth can be shared and spread, infecting person to person when droplet is inhaled. Sometimes droplets land on surfaces and objects,in which the uninfected person touches the object and then their nose, mouth or eyes causing them to become sick and get COVID-19.



If you are diagnosed with this disease, it is reported by the World Health Organization that most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. If you are someone who is experiencing several associated symptoms of a cold (coughing, fever, aches and pains, etc.) and are having difficulty breathing you should seek immediate medical attention.



So you may ask what can I do to protect myself from this virus? You should regularly wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol based hand rub, which will help kill the virus. Make sure you maintain and follow good hygiene measures such as coughing, and sneezing in the bend of your arm. If possible, it is extremely important that you stay 3 feet away from a person who is sick. Avoid touching your face in anyway, especially your mouth, nose and eyes.



Overall if you have any symptoms that may be associated with COVID-19 and respiratory problems, such as breathing, contact your doctor immediately and stay isolated from other people until your doctor tells you what steps and procedure to follow for testing, treatment and prevention of spread to others.



