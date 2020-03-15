Press Releases Careerleaf Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Careerleaf Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Careerleaf Inc. Makes Job Scraping Easy

Leading provider of job board and recruiting technology, Careerleaf Inc. launches a new advanced job data scraping service.

Toronto, Canada, March 15, 2020 --(



Replace poorly targeted job inventory from the usual general aggregators.



Win new business from employers who are hesitant to manually repost their job opportunities from their existing careers site.



Dramatically shorten the time to set up feeds from their ATS, eliminating weeks to months of waiting for providers to set up outbound feeds.



Careerleaf’s job scraping service goes well beyond standard data points like job type or location to create custom feeds, tailored to the value-added parameters that make niche job boards so powerful in the market.



About Careerleaf:



Careerleaf Inc. is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and specializes in online recruitment and job search solutions. Careerleaf’s white label job board software lets job board owners take control of their brand, their data, and their business. With integrated marketing and content tools, Careerleaf makes it possible to connect employers with talent on beautiful and easy to use mobile-responsive recruiting platforms.



Megan Purdy

(416) 551-8391



https://careerleaf.com



