Press Releases Hwy Haul Press Release

Receive press releases from Hwy Haul: By Email RSS Feeds: Rollin Ford Joins Hwy Haul Advisory Board

Former Walmart CIO brings a wealth of global supply chain experience to freight brokerage industry leader.

Santa Clara, CA, March 23, 2020 --(



Digital Freight Brokerage (DFB) is forecasted to make up 50% of all freight brokerage by 2029, and there’s still no single company dominating the field. “None of the existing DFB’s combined have even 1% of the total market share today,” according to Syed Aman, CEO and co-founder of Hwy Haul. Aman believes the presence of Ford will bring HwyHaul to that level of market dominance. “Rollin helped build Walmart’s truck fleet to be the 2nd largest private fleet in America during his tenure at Walmart,” he explains, “so we intend to leverage his capabilities to build capacity in this market in a similar, exponential fashion.”



On top of Ford’s experience, the other leadership at Hwy Haul bring Walmart supply chain experience to the table as well. Both co-founders, Syed Aman and Sharan Grewal, were previously executives at @WalmartLabs where they perfected their skills in data science, logistics, and supply chain management. With this combination, the digital brokerage industry finally has the option to bring Walmart-tier industry knowledge to the table.



About HwyHaul: Hwy Haul is a revolutionary platform that digitizes freight brokerage. It is well positioned to disrupt the Trucking and Transportation industry, resulting in significant cost savings for both large shipping companies and smaller operations. To learn more, visit www.hwyhaul.com. Santa Clara, CA, March 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hwy Haul, an emerging presence in the Digital Freight Brokerage sector, is pleased to announce that former Walmart Chief Information Officer and CAO, Rollin Ford, has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Ford brings a wealth of experience in the global supply chain, logistics, information technology, along with his skilled executive leadership to Hwy Haul. Starting as a Walmart intern, he worked his way up over a prestigious 33-year career. The timing of his joining HwyHaul couldn’t be any better, considering how much the industry is designed to expand.Digital Freight Brokerage (DFB) is forecasted to make up 50% of all freight brokerage by 2029, and there’s still no single company dominating the field. “None of the existing DFB’s combined have even 1% of the total market share today,” according to Syed Aman, CEO and co-founder of Hwy Haul. Aman believes the presence of Ford will bring HwyHaul to that level of market dominance. “Rollin helped build Walmart’s truck fleet to be the 2nd largest private fleet in America during his tenure at Walmart,” he explains, “so we intend to leverage his capabilities to build capacity in this market in a similar, exponential fashion.”On top of Ford’s experience, the other leadership at Hwy Haul bring Walmart supply chain experience to the table as well. Both co-founders, Syed Aman and Sharan Grewal, were previously executives at @WalmartLabs where they perfected their skills in data science, logistics, and supply chain management. With this combination, the digital brokerage industry finally has the option to bring Walmart-tier industry knowledge to the table.About HwyHaul: Hwy Haul is a revolutionary platform that digitizes freight brokerage. It is well positioned to disrupt the Trucking and Transportation industry, resulting in significant cost savings for both large shipping companies and smaller operations. To learn more, visit www.hwyhaul.com. Contact Information Hwy Haul

Syed Aman

1-855-499-4285



https://hwyhaul.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hwy Haul