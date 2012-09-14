PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics
Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
Brewer partners with Nikola Motor Company and BYD to make delivery from brewery to retailer utilizing innovative zero-emission fleet technology. - November 25, 2019 - BYD
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America
GSC Logistics Hauls the First Commercial Cargo with a BYD Electric Semi through the Altamont Pass from Port of Oakland. - October 30, 2019 - BYD
A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services
Leaders in asset tracking and TPMS announce plans to integrate solutions, paving way for the market’s first solar powered trailer tracking option to feature full tire performance management capabilities. - September 16, 2019 - Advantage PressurePro, LLC
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager.
Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with jobs... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way
The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics
Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list.
The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Trailer Link is a Canadian company offering an online platform connecting semi trailer renters with trailer rental providers. - July 15, 2019 - Trailer Link
The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.
Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC
FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn
Roadway Moving, New York’s premier moving company, is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Pulver as VP of Sales and Business Development and Daisy Ortiz Berger as VP of Marketing, investing heavily in strong leadership to continue the company’s proven track record of success. - May 07, 2019 - Roadway Moving
National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business' 2019 Notable Women Executives Over 50.
Maureen is the only executive working within the long-distance relocation industry to earn a place on this prestigious list.
“Maureen Beal’s name is... - April 28, 2019 - National Van Lines
2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC
Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution
DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA
Movers International (Europe) Ltd. recently made known that they are looking to recruit experienced drivers. The addition of skilled and qualified drivers is expected to strengthen the company’s weekly truck service to and from France. The leading removals company will be able to handle complete removals easily, quickly and efficiently. - March 15, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical
Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of transportation and wellness. Each month they feature... - February 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce
On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC