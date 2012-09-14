PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Anheuser-Busch Completes First Zero-Emission Beer Delivery Brewer partners with Nikola Motor Company and BYD to make delivery from brewery to retailer utilizing innovative zero-emission fleet technology. - November 25, 2019 - BYD

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

BYD Electric Semi Hauls the First Commercial Cargo Over the Diablo Mountain Range GSC Logistics Hauls the First Commercial Cargo with a BYD Electric Semi through the Altamont Pass from Port of Oakland. - October 30, 2019 - BYD

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

TGI-Connect and PressurePro Unveil Integration Plans Leaders in asset tracking and TPMS announce plans to integrate solutions, paving way for the market’s first solar powered trailer tracking option to feature full tire performance management capabilities. - September 16, 2019 - Advantage PressurePro, LLC

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Drive My Way Hires Customer Success Manager Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with jobs... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way

ELD Mandate Ranks in the Top 10 Issues in the Trucking Industry The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Trailer Link Launches Marketplace for Semi Trailer Rentals in Canada Trailer Link is a Canadian company offering an online platform connecting semi trailer renters with trailer rental providers. - July 15, 2019 - Trailer Link

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Trucking Legal Forum The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Roadway Moving Appoints New Senior Leadership as Company Demonstrates Rapid Growth Roadway Moving, New York’s premier moving company, is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Pulver as VP of Sales and Business Development and Daisy Ortiz Berger as VP of Marketing, investing heavily in strong leadership to continue the company’s proven track record of success. - May 07, 2019 - Roadway Moving

National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal Named a Crain's Chicago Business Top Exec National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business' 2019 Notable Women Executives Over 50. Maureen is the only executive working within the long-distance relocation industry to earn a place on this prestigious list. “Maureen Beal’s name is... - April 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC 2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Eric Breen Joins PINC as Vice President of Business Development Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

Movers International (Europe) Ltd. Seeking Drivers to Strengthen Weekly Truck Services Movers International (Europe) Ltd. recently made known that they are looking to recruit experienced drivers. The addition of skilled and qualified drivers is expected to strengthen the company’s weekly truck service to and from France. The leading removals company will be able to handle complete removals easily, quickly and efficiently. - March 15, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Veronica A. Wright Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of transportation and wellness. Each month they feature... - February 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

James (Jim) A. Greer Acquires Boston’s Smart Drug Testing Business Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Christopher Toney to CEO as They Rollout Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce