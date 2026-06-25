Trucking News
Learn the rules of the road with news about companies involved in the ownership and management of toll collection, tunnels, bridges and roads. Get information on new products and services in the trucking industry as well as on parking lot operations, towing, street cleaning, road snow removal, bus terminal operators and self-storage services.
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Transport Security, Inc. Adds Security Seals, Giving Fleets a Single Source for Locks and Seals
C-TPAT and ISO 17712 certified seals now available alongside ENFORCER® locks, eliminating the need for a separate seal vendor. - April 20, 2026 - Transport Security, Inc.
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
White City Logistics Celebrates 15 Years of Transportation Excellence
White City Logistics marks 15 years since obtaining its MC and DOT authority, highlighting a strong track record of reliability, safety, and nationwide freight solutions built on trust and long-term partnerships. - April 12, 2026 - White City Logistics
Fast Forward TMS Launches Easter Special Offer to Support Smarter Fleet Management
Fast Forward TMS announced a limited-time Easter special offer aimed at helping trucking companies improve operational efficiency and transition to smarter, technology-driven fleet management. The transportation industry continues to face challenges such as rising operational costs, fragmented... - April 01, 2026 - Fast Forward TMS
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Recognized as a VIP and an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, is recognized as a VIP in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. As an Honored Member, she will be highlighted in a full page article in the Spring 2026 issue, detailing her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - February 27, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Introducing Semiyard’s New Truck Parking Yard in Cicero
Semiyard is excited to announce the opening of a new truck parking yard at 4701 W 26th St., Cicero, IL 60804. Designed to offer a convenient and affordable solution for truckers at a price of $325/month, our yard is tailored exclusively for monthly or long-term use. The parking yard in Cicero is... - January 15, 2026 - Semiyard Truck Parking
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity. - November 13, 2025 - On-Site Storage Solutions
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Fura Honored by Ace Hardware for Hurricane Milton Relief Response
2025 Relief Response Excellence Award recognizes the relief efforts in severe weather and crisis events - October 29, 2025 - Fura
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
MigWay Expands Flatbed Shipping Services to Cover the Entire East Coast
MigWay expands flatbed shipping services across the East Coast—offering next-day delivery, live tracking, and a modern asset-based fleet built for heavy and specialized freight. - October 17, 2025 - MigWay
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family. - August 27, 2025 - TFA Logistics, LLC
Weber Logistics Expands, Launching 3PL Operations in Atlanta, Seattle and New Jersey
Weber Logistics is expanding beyond its California roots to serve clients in new markets. The expansion, driven by growing customer demand, will first bring Weber’s trusted logistics services to Atlanta, Seattle and Northern New Jersey. - August 21, 2025 - Weber Logistics
Fast Forward TMS Introduces Load Offer Negotiation to Empower Carriers with Real-Time Freight Rate Control
Fast Forward TMS, a leading provider of carrier TMS software, has unveiled its new feature—Load Offer Negotiation—designed to give dispatchers and contract drivers real-time, two-way control over freight rate discussions within the TMS platform. This innovation allows external drivers to accept, decline, or submit counteroffers, improving deal speed and load assignment accuracy. - August 02, 2025 - Fast Forward TMS
Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers
Bold move aims to raise truck drivers’ 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being. - August 01, 2025 - Project 61
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
CarriersEdge Releases English Language Proficiency Assessment
CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, has released an online English Language Proficiency Assessment. The assessment was created to help carriers prepare for enforcement of the English Language Proficiency requirements under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2)... - June 26, 2025 - CarriersEdge
UC Group Launches Four New Websites Across Company Portfolio to Better Serve Clients
The UC Group family of companies launches four new websites to better serve clients. - June 20, 2025 - UC Group
Alex M. Wizner Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Alex M. Wizner of Ontario, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing his exceptional contributions and achievements in logistics and transportation. About Alex M. Wizner Alex M. Wizner is a transportation supervisor at Martin Brower, where he... - June 03, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Injury Lawyers Announces 2024 Scholarship Winner
The Texas Law Dog and Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Injury Lawyers announces 2024 scholarship winner and increases 2025's scholarship amount. Biography: Kayla Vaughn applied for the scholarship driven by her deep passion for animal welfare. As the proud owner of three rescue dogs, she has... - March 24, 2025 - Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Injury Lawyers
Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Nationwide Services to Meet Surging Demand for Vehicle Shipping
Exploring the many reasons people and businesses use auto transport services, including personal relocations, military moves, dealership logistics, online car purchases, and seasonal travel. It highlights how different groups—like college students, classic car collectors, traveling nurses, and out-of-state car buyers—benefit from convenient, secure, and time-saving vehicle shipping solutions tailored to their unique needs. - March 21, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Air-Weigh® Unveils iWeigh® Platform: Advancing On-Board Weighing for Modern Fleets
Air-Weigh®, the leader in on-board weighing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iWeigh® platform, setting a new benchmark in precision and adaptability for on-board scale systems. Designed to seamlessly install on trucks, trailers, and tractor-trailers, iWeigh® offers fleets... - March 12, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with Dupré Logistics
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions. - February 12, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Celebrates Men Who Empower Women in Its Winter 2025 Issue
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine's winter 2025 issue features 11 distinguished men who actively champion women's advancement in business and leadership. The honored professionals include Joseph Saladino, Town Supervisor of Oyster Bay, New York;... - January 28, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Air-Weigh Introduces iWeigh®: Enhancing Fleet Efficiency Through Accurate On-Board Weighing
New for 2025, Air-Weigh’s iWeigh® platform sets a new standard in accuracy and flexibility for on-board scale systems. Featuring Bluetooth® and SAE J1939 connectivity, over-the-air updates, and compatibility across vehicles, iWeigh® delivers consistently accurate weight data using... - January 21, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental Expands in South Jersey with New Location in Turnersville
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental, a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 5501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012. With over 40 years of experience serving South Jersey, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van... - January 10, 2025 - Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental
CargoGuard Unveils Pre-Beta Phase of Innovative Tracking Application to Combat Double Broker Fraud and Cargo Theft
CargoGuard is an innovative startup transforming logistics security with its advanced tracking application. Designed to combat double broker fraud, cargo theft, and location spoofing, the platform offers real-time tracking, driver and registration verification, image location validation, and secure document submission. With seamless API integration and an intuitive interface, CargoGuard empowers brokers, carriers, and shippers to safeguard assets and enhance supply chain transparency. - December 28, 2024 - CargoGuard
Trucking Insurance Services Announces New Venture Trucking Program
As the trucking market recovers from the worst freight recession in a generation, Trucking Insurance Services is placing a flag on new venture trucking operations. Its willingness to spend time with new trucking companies and understand their needs sets them apart from other agencies. - December 21, 2024 - Trucking Insurance Services
Nevoya Raises $3M to Make Zero-Emissions Freight the Industry Standard
There are 4 million Class 8 trucks on U.S. roads today, responsible for 7% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Nevoya is leading the charge toward electrification. - November 24, 2024 - Nevoya
Marketing Maverick Trey Griggs Joins the Broker Carrier Summit
The Broker Carrier Summit has hired Trey Griggs, Founder and CEO of BETA Consulting Group, as Director of Event Operations. - November 21, 2024 - Broker Carrier Summit
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduces iWeigh®, with New Micro Display & Innovative App at American Trucking Association Management Conference & Exhibition
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales has announced the launch of its new iWeigh® on-board scale, which will be previewed at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 12 to 15 in Nashville, TN. iWeigh® joins the Air-Weigh product line, featuring the... - October 23, 2024 - Air-Weigh