Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Sumida and New Yorker Electronics Announce New Distribution Agreement

Global Leader in Coil-related Inductive Component and Module Manufacturing Signs NY/NJ based firm for International Franchise Distribution Pact.

Northvale, NJ, March 15, 2020 --(



Sumida also manufacturers automotive modules including Xenon Ignitor Modules, Choke Modules for Inverters, Component Carriers and Power Conversion Components & Modules. In addition, Sumida is a well known specialist in Sensors and Actuators such as Rotor Position Sensors, ABS Coils and Solenoid Coils. These products, as well as Sumida’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are all now available through New Yorker Electronics.



For decades, Sumida has been cultivating relationships through its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities that allow the manufacturer the flexibility to adjust product volumes and locations as required while maintaining consistently high quality standards. Sumida has continued to expand its presence across the globe while promoting global integration and knowledge sharing within its various R&D and technology. With extensive engineering development centers in Japan, China, Europe and North & South America, New Yorker Electronics and Sumida are well suited to support their customer requirements.



Sumida’s products are used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronic devices to home appliances, automotive electronics, green energy solutions, industrial electronics and medical healthcare devices and equipment. “This is well-matched to our areas of industry applications and will only strengthen our footing in these markets,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. Although well-established as a highly qualified distributor in the military and aerospace markets, New Yorker Electronics also has a deep history of supplying medical, industrial, automotive and communication industries. “Sumida’s lineup of power inductors and transformers as well as their pricing and availability, will be a big advantage for us in these markets,” Slivka added.



New Yorker Electronic also brings to the table a vast global distribution network already in place for addressing a worldwide customer base with solutions now available form Sumida. This means that as a franchise distributor of Sumida, all products from automotive keyless antennas to green energy solutions, will be available for supply by New Yorker Electronics.



About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).



About Sumida

Sumida is a global leader in the design and manufacture of coil-related components and modules. Specializing in custom design solutions, Sumida’s products are used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronic devices through to home appliances, automotive electronics, green energy solutions, industrial electronics and medical healthcare devices and equipment.



Founded in 1956, today Sumida’s core product scope includes components and modules such as power inductors & transformers, automotive keyless antennas, xenon ignitor modules, mobile communications equipment, radio frequency identification tags (RFID), power inverters for solar power generators and components for industrial lighting solutions. In addition, we also provide the complimentary products and services such as magnetic materials, ceramics, flexible connectors and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Northvale, NJ, March 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sumida, a global leader in the design and manufacture of coil-related components and modules, has announced the signing of New Yorker Electronics as a franchise distribution partner throughout North and South America. Already with over 80 years in Europe and 60 years history in Asia, Sumida is world renowned for its power inductors and transformers, ignitor modules, mobile communications equipment, lighting equipment and RFID.Sumida also manufacturers automotive modules including Xenon Ignitor Modules, Choke Modules for Inverters, Component Carriers and Power Conversion Components & Modules. In addition, Sumida is a well known specialist in Sensors and Actuators such as Rotor Position Sensors, ABS Coils and Solenoid Coils. These products, as well as Sumida’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are all now available through New Yorker Electronics.For decades, Sumida has been cultivating relationships through its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities that allow the manufacturer the flexibility to adjust product volumes and locations as required while maintaining consistently high quality standards. Sumida has continued to expand its presence across the globe while promoting global integration and knowledge sharing within its various R&D and technology. With extensive engineering development centers in Japan, China, Europe and North & South America, New Yorker Electronics and Sumida are well suited to support their customer requirements.Sumida’s products are used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronic devices to home appliances, automotive electronics, green energy solutions, industrial electronics and medical healthcare devices and equipment. “This is well-matched to our areas of industry applications and will only strengthen our footing in these markets,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. Although well-established as a highly qualified distributor in the military and aerospace markets, New Yorker Electronics also has a deep history of supplying medical, industrial, automotive and communication industries. “Sumida’s lineup of power inductors and transformers as well as their pricing and availability, will be a big advantage for us in these markets,” Slivka added.New Yorker Electronic also brings to the table a vast global distribution network already in place for addressing a worldwide customer base with solutions now available form Sumida. This means that as a franchise distributor of Sumida, all products from automotive keyless antennas to green energy solutions, will be available for supply by New Yorker Electronics.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).About SumidaSumida is a global leader in the design and manufacture of coil-related components and modules. Specializing in custom design solutions, Sumida’s products are used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronic devices through to home appliances, automotive electronics, green energy solutions, industrial electronics and medical healthcare devices and equipment.Founded in 1956, today Sumida’s core product scope includes components and modules such as power inductors & transformers, automotive keyless antennas, xenon ignitor modules, mobile communications equipment, radio frequency identification tags (RFID), power inverters for solar power generators and components for industrial lighting solutions. In addition, we also provide the complimentary products and services such as magnetic materials, ceramics, flexible connectors and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend