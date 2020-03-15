SheroCon 2020 Brings Women in Hollywood to Westfield Culver City Mall

Press Releases Shero Comics Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2020 --



“In the midst of everything that’s happening in America right now, we are so pleased that we were able to successfully dedicate an entire day to celebrate women and girls and our all-around superpowers, said Shequeta L. Smith, CEO of Shero Comics. “With the current crisis, we came into the event unsure of how many people would show up, but we’re happy to report that over fifteen hundred people descended upon our Shero Universe to support our league of Sheroes.”



At SheroCon 2020, the mainstage schedule included one-on-one “Shero Talks” with Warner Bros. character designer, Dou Hong (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts), and Special FX Makeup guru, KC Mussman (Ad Astra, SYFY’s Face Off). There was a “Women In Film” screenwriters panel featuring tv and film writer, Kay Oyegun (This is Us, Children of Blood and Bone), comic book & tv animation writer, Mairghread Scott (Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers), and tv and WGA award-winning video game writer, Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, NBA2k, Netflix’s Cannon Busters). Additionally, there was a “Kickstarting Your Dreams” panel with indie comic creators, Christie Shinn (Personal Monsters, Demon Bitch), Madeleine Holly-Rosing (Boston Metaphysical Society), and Debbie Lynn Smith (Kymera Press). Other event highlights included an all-female “Shero Artist Alley,” that not only featured indie female comic creators but featured “Young Sheroes” aka local high school artists from Culver City High School and Los Angeles County High School of the Arts.



SheroCon excitedly concluded with a “Your Favorite Shero” cosplay contest where local women and girls dressed up as their favorite female characters from films and comics. Participants performed in front of a panel of female judges, and winners – in the adults and kids category - took home a shiny gold trophy.



Amidst a wave of comic-con cancellations and postponements, SheroCon 2020 successfully landed in Culver City this past weekend - celebrating both Women's History Month and International Women's Day. Now, in its second year, at Westfield Culver City Mall, the female-centered pop-up comic convention, hosted by multi-media company Shero Comics, is the first comic convention to ever take place inside a Westfield property. This year's free event dedicated an entire day to women in the world of comics and films who are not only making progress in the male-dominated field of entertainment but who are paving the way for the younger generation of women.

