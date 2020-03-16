New Podcast - When Doctors Say, "We Don't Know" by The Elevate Institute

Press Releases Eva Vennari Press Release

A provocative and inclusive conversation addressing today's chronic and invisible illnesses and if Western medicine is servicing its patients.

The podcast's focus will be on education- How to navigate treatments and recommendations that aren't a part of health insurance coverage, costs for treatments, and the challenges that arise from taking charge of your own healthcare.



Seeking doctors who've given the answer, "We don't know," when a patient asks why their illness persists and the patients who have received the reply. It's an inclusive conversation meant to raise an appropriate question: is medication the only answer?



Eva Vennari is the founder and CEO of The Elevate Institute, a cutting-edge online health coaching firm specializing in empowering medically ignored individuals to take charge of their body and their health. She is the Creator of REVEAL Optimal Health Intensive that lets you understand exactly what your body needs to heal and rejuvenate without drugs.

