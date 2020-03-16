Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Game Phoenix Press Release

Minneapolis Tech Startup Helps Video Game Industry Go Green

763-213-6825‬ Minneapolis, MN, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Concerned about the number of classic video games ending up in landfills, local tech leaders Josh Klun and Jon Bauer have created Game Phoenix to allow fellow video game enthusiasts to trade their old games.Game Phoenix is a website that allows users to list all the physical video games they wish to pass along – while also connecting them with other gamers looking to trade. The Game Phoenix platform connects gamers who simply send each other their respective games. No money changes hands; the transaction is limited to buying postage and mailing packages.“We’ve been gaming for over 30 years, and are now parents of children who enjoy video games,” said Game Phoenix Founder Josh Klun. “With so many things going digital, we started wondering what was happening to decades worth of games that play on old systems. We knew there was an audience out there looking for these games, they just needed to be connected with each other.”But it’s not just about recycling. Game Phoenix also wants to make sure gamers can experience new titles without spending a lot of money and that harder to find, out of print games are still trading hands.“With current games costing anywhere between $60 to $100, we also wanted to allow an opportunity for users to trade these games,” said President and CMO Jon Bauer. “Not everyone enjoys every game and Game Phoenix gives users a chance to trade everything from their PS4 games all the way back to Nintendo 64 cartridges.”While still in beta phase, Game Phoenix intends to expand to several thousand users by the end of 2020 and boosting this number to over 10,000 by the end of 2021. Look for both Josh Klun and Jon Bauer at Twin Cities tech events talking about Game Phoenix, recycling games, and all things gaming-related.About Game PhoenixGame Phoenix (https://www.gamephoenix.co) is founded by gamers, built on the belief that video games are art. We believe gamers should share old games with others who’ll appreciate them, and that no game should be garbage. We believe our community of gamers should spend their money on new games, supporting the artists who create them.Josh Klun - FounderA 20-year vetreran of the software industry, Josh has spent his career in both Minneapolis and Silicon Valley. His leadership experience has reached through familiar companies such as Apple, Nerdery, and Samsung SmartThings. He is a graduate of Macalester college and is a father of two boys, now rooted in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.Jon Bauer - CMOA showman at heart, Jon has been active in sales and marketing since high school. Now a seasoned veteran with more than 20 years of experience, his career has taken him through a variety of industries, including healthcare, real estate, financial services, and most recently software development. With roles in notable companies such as BDO USA, Nerdery, and Risdall Marketing, Jon brings his love of video games and technology to the team as a passionate evangelist, as well as a corporate leader.Contact:Jon Bauerjon.bauer@gamephoenix.co763-213-6825‬ Contact Information Game Phoenix

