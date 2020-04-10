Gold Medal Paralympian Launches £535k Greater Manchester Boot Out Breast Cancer Scheme

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Boot Out Breast Cancer Press Release

Multiple gold-medallist Dame Sarah Storey turned out to lend her support to a new £535,000 pledge from Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) to The Christie Charity to help breast cancer patients in Greater Manchester.

Bolton, United Kingdom, April 10, 2020 --(



She was joined by sports pundit and former Northern Ireland international footballer, Ian Dowie and members of the BOBC committee.



Recent research has shown that there are three times more patients participating in research trials in more affluent areas of Greater Manchester than in more deprived and ethnically diverse areas of the region.



To combat this, the initiative aims to expand programmes in Wigan, Bolton, Wythenshawe, Oldham and Tameside to help better understand and develop major research across the region.



The bumper pledge from Boot Out Breast Cancer will help fund new staffing roles as part of an outreach programme to offer more patients a greater range of treatment options across Greater Manchester.



Dame Sarah, who has been a patron of BOBC since it was launched 2010, said: “I’m delighted to support this wonderful initiative as my mother suffered from breast cancer and received wonderful care at The Christie.



“I wear the logo on my cycling jersey and bike, as do all my riders in the Storey Racing Cycling Team, which shows how proud I am to be a patron.



“To see both organisations join forces to get more women in Greater Manchester access to better treatments is amazing and I am thrilled to support it.”



Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) was formed in 2010 by Debbie Dowie – the wife of former Northern Ireland international Iain - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Each year around 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK. Diagnosis is more common in women who are over 50, although it can also affect younger women and men.



Debbie Dowie, the founder of BOBC, said: “In our 10th year, we are delighted to be supporting The Christie to deliver The Boot Out Breast Cancer outreach programme which will improve access to clinical trials for people with secondary breast cancer. We hope that the new studies will benefit breast cancer patients not only in the North West but eventually throughout the UK.”



Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women, while bladder cancer is in the top 10 most common cancers for both men and women, along with kidney cancer.



Marie Toller, Head of Major Relationships at The Christie charity, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the generosity of Boot Out Breast Cancer and very much welcome this incredible donation. The Christie charity relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations which allows us to support the lifesaving and life-changing work of the Trust.”



Access to innovative new treatments in clinical trials has been proven to extend and improve the length and quality of life for cancer patients.



Professor Andrew Wardley, Medical Director of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Manchester Clinical Research Facility (CRF) at The Christie and lead for The Christie and Manchester Breast Centre Clinical Research Team, said: “We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Boot out Breast Cancer for supporting this enormously important strategic development by funding a ‘Boot out Breast Cancer Outreach Team’ to ensure equal opportunities and equity of service for all breast cancer patients across Greater Manchester and Cheshire.”



Linda Mulvey

+44 7507 248876



https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk



