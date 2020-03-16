BEN Group Trust Announces CrazE4 Chicken Restaurant Grand Opening

Press Releases CrazE4 Chicken Press Release

Wellington, KS, March 16, 2020 --(



C4Ch will be dining experience with a warm, family fun atmosphere that makes for relentlessly loyal clannish-like customers. C4C’s servant leadership style not only embraces employees, but will empower them to be the best. C4C is the ideal workplace for students because they can earn $10 for every "A" earned in school. With a waiting list of individuals wanting to become CrazE associates, the newly formed fast food chain is already paced to be a great place to work. C4C understands the value of customers and knows customers are a key component in the C4C culture. C4C "walks the talk" in its commitment to customers and community through a weekly event that will be held every Friday called CrazE Games. CrazE Games is simply a safe place for kids to play video games on Friday nights, so parents can have peace of mind by knowing the kiddos are in a safe and positive environment.



Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, CrazE4 Chicken plans to open 4 stores in 2020 and looks to incentivize franchisees to open additional restaurants in additional U.S. markets. C4C provides a proven successful path for entreprenuers to enter the restaurant franchising sector with ease. Discover more information at http://www.craze4chicken.com.



Contact info:

Name: Nikki Holcomb

Organization: CrazE4 Chicken

Address: 1009 E. 16th Street

Wellington, Kansas 67152

Phone: (620) 440-5032



Kansas-based organization, BEN Group Trust, announced today that their opening the first franchise of CrazE4 Chicken Restaurants (C4C) on April 6th, 2020, at 1009 E. 16th Street, Wellington, Kansas. C4C is an innovative fast casual dining restaurant that takes the best southern fried chicken with all the fresh home fixins, including collard greens and baked mac n cheese, then elevates it to a whole other CrazE level of flavor. Other delicious CrazE menu items include chicken fried steak, CrazE Southern Catfish, fried okra, and CrazE Sweet Cobbler.

C4Ch will be dining experience with a warm, family fun atmosphere that makes for relentlessly loyal clannish-like customers. C4C's servant leadership style not only embraces employees, but will empower them to be the best. C4C is the ideal workplace for students because they can earn $10 for every "A" earned in school. With a waiting list of individuals wanting to become CrazE associates, the newly formed fast food chain is already paced to be a great place to work. C4C understands the value of customers and knows customers are a key component in the C4C culture. C4C "walks the talk" in its commitment to customers and community through a weekly event that will be held every Friday called CrazE Games. CrazE Games is simply a safe place for kids to play video games on Friday nights, so parents can have peace of mind by knowing the kiddos are in a safe and positive environment.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, CrazE4 Chicken plans to open 4 stores in 2020 and looks to incentivize franchisees to open additional restaurants in additional U.S. markets. C4C provides a proven successful path for entreprenuers to enter the restaurant franchising sector with ease. Discover more information at http://www.craze4chicken.com.

Contact Information:
Name: Nikki Holcomb
Organization: CrazE4 Chicken
Address: 1009 E. 16th Street, Wellington, Kansas 67152
Phone: (620) 440-5032
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/craze4chicken/help-us-bring-craze4-chicken-to-life

Nikki Holcomb

316-282-7825



www.craze4chicken.com



