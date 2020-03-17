a1qa Introduces Precautionary Measures for Employees and Supports Its Partners with Remote Working According to Their Domestic Policy

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

In the context of the COVID-19 spread, companies strive to provide a safe environment for employees and guarantee business continuity to their clients.

Lakewood, CO, March 17, 2020 --(



Being an 800+ QA vendor in the international market, a1qa has a widespread network of regional offices. The policies mentioned above, as well as requirements introduced by local governments, apply to all a1qa facilities located globally.



a1qa is fully prepared to support the corporate policies of client companies and switch to the WFH mode where a client requires that. The option has already been successfully adopted on a range of projects, where either the whole team or a particular QA engineer work outside the office for a specified period of time.



USO Managing Director at a1qa, Nadya Knysh, shares her opinion on the situation:

“We see the pandemic has complicated many global processes and communications. And we realized that it is high time to make every effort that businesses of our partners will continue delivering the planned outcomes in this urgent situation.



"The mission of a1qa is to help clients get confident in top-level software quality even in this predicament. We believe that the measures and the wide WFH trend supporting taken will guarantee no business processes will be interrupted by the global outbreak."



About company

a1qa is an independent provider of QA solutions that has been helping global customers deliver flawless software products to the end users. 800+ QA engineers have successfully completed 1,500+ projects for companies from the Fortune 500 list and private organizations. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, a1qa runs a dozen offices and delivery centers across European countries. The company quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015.



Contact:

United States

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1-720-207-5122

start@a1qa.com



Valeriya Mironenko

+1 (720) 207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



