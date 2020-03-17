The Soulful Work South Florida Artist "Apia"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Miami Art Scene Press Release

Chilean artist Carolina García is known in the art world as Apia. It is her goal to showcase the metaphysical transformation that occurs when you are able to see light in a dark place.

Apia was born in Chile and moved to the States in 2006. She has always cultivated her artistic side growing up, in fact her first oil painting is from when she was 3-years-old and it does not look like it was done by a child. In high school she completed murals for her class, and her art teacher didn’t want to limit her creativity, so she was allowed to create freely anything she desired.



Apia studied Engineering and dedicated herself fully to her career as an Engineer until she made the decision to care for her son full time. This was a long thought-out decision for Apia, but she chose to improve her son’s chances in life as he battled several conditions and was also diagnosed with Autism. It was during her years caring for her son that she discovered she could communicate with him through paintings and drawings, and from that moment on, her artistic essence resurfaced.



Apia’s work has been shown in private Pop-Ups in Chile and France and most recently her art was showcased at Art Palm Beach with AC Contemporary Art Gallery. Her plans for 2020 include exhibiting her work at MUNAT museum in Mexico, Seattle Art Fair July 23-26, a Duo Show in the Chilean Consulate in DC, and exhibiting her work at Context Art Miami in December during Art Basel Miami Beach. Context is the sister fair of Art Miami, dedicated to the development and reinforcement of emerging and mid-career artists. Miami Art Scene is promoting the artist and her events in 2020; and although Apia is a newcomer to the art world, but she has quickly made a name for herself and her work is collected nationally and internationally.



Kat Wagner

786-571-6112



www.themiamiartscene.com



