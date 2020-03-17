Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aston Rider Press Release

Receive press releases from Aston Rider: By Email RSS Feeds: The KAR - The First Kit That Can Turn Any Bike Into Electric for Cheap

The KAR is a kit that can turn any kind of transportation to electric motorization in minutes without special knowledge, just by tightening one nut.

Miami, FL, March 17, 2020 --(



We all know how stressful it is to wait for a bus, or, if we move with cars, stop at traffic lights, load and pay for fuel, search for parking lots and avoid fines.



With the Kit Aston Rider, these problems are solved.



It is an ideal means of transport to avoid traffic and congestion, without carbon emissions and with a smoother ride.



This eBike kit is aimed at all people regardless of ages, who already own a bicycle or want electric transportation. For example, elderly people with reduced mobility, or adults to go to work and not get tired, or for young people to travel longer distances, among others.



Almost everyone has at least one bicycle at home. And they can convert it into electric. In the market, there are importers of electric bikes that can cost 4 times or more than this system. This kit is very economical and gives you the same benefits. In addition, it recharges quickly on any plug, just like a cell phone, spending less than a quarter of dollar every 30 miles done.



Three years ago, Aston Rider started manufacturing complete electric bicycles in an old bicycle factory. As time went by, many cyclists started to ask for an alternative, to convert their bikes into electric ones. So, Aston Rider realized that the one who has a bicycle, loves it, and doesn't want to change it for a new one.



Therefore, this entrepreneurship developed the first kit that turns almost any kind of transportation, no matters the shape or size, into electric motorizing. It is a compact system, which is placed in a few minutes and without any special knowledge, just tightening one screw... Very easy and practical, and it weighs less than 6 lbs. And it was named "The KAR"



Aston Rider has competed and won triple impact awards for this simple and economical solution. Also, this Start-Up have donated some equipment to people with mobility problems and older adults. They are happy to be able to exercise and move as they please.



With more contribution, will help this Start-Up to get more people, no matters his ability or conditions, to move in a sustainable way, improving his lifestyle, mood and health conditions, and managing to lower the emissions of tons of CO2 at the same time.



An Indiegogo crowdfunding will be opened soon.



Get in touch now, more info at www.astonrider.com Miami, FL, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, the congestion of cars, passenger buses and gas emissions in cities are collapsing.We all know how stressful it is to wait for a bus, or, if we move with cars, stop at traffic lights, load and pay for fuel, search for parking lots and avoid fines.With the Kit Aston Rider, these problems are solved.It is an ideal means of transport to avoid traffic and congestion, without carbon emissions and with a smoother ride.This eBike kit is aimed at all people regardless of ages, who already own a bicycle or want electric transportation. For example, elderly people with reduced mobility, or adults to go to work and not get tired, or for young people to travel longer distances, among others.Almost everyone has at least one bicycle at home. And they can convert it into electric. In the market, there are importers of electric bikes that can cost 4 times or more than this system. This kit is very economical and gives you the same benefits. In addition, it recharges quickly on any plug, just like a cell phone, spending less than a quarter of dollar every 30 miles done.Three years ago, Aston Rider started manufacturing complete electric bicycles in an old bicycle factory. As time went by, many cyclists started to ask for an alternative, to convert their bikes into electric ones. So, Aston Rider realized that the one who has a bicycle, loves it, and doesn't want to change it for a new one.Therefore, this entrepreneurship developed the first kit that turns almost any kind of transportation, no matters the shape or size, into electric motorizing. It is a compact system, which is placed in a few minutes and without any special knowledge, just tightening one screw... Very easy and practical, and it weighs less than 6 lbs. And it was named "The KAR"Aston Rider has competed and won triple impact awards for this simple and economical solution. Also, this Start-Up have donated some equipment to people with mobility problems and older adults. They are happy to be able to exercise and move as they please.With more contribution, will help this Start-Up to get more people, no matters his ability or conditions, to move in a sustainable way, improving his lifestyle, mood and health conditions, and managing to lower the emissions of tons of CO2 at the same time.An Indiegogo crowdfunding will be opened soon.Get in touch now, more info at www.astonrider.com Contact Information Aston Rider

Adrian Leonel

+1-786-261-1739



https://astonrider.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aston Rider Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend