DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil Still on Although Coronavirus Pandemic Worldwide

WannaEat Seafood, a new restaurant concept in North Texas, has not canceled public park event in the midst of Coronavirus COVID-19; hoping May 2, 2020 is a date far enough in the future.

The DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil is May 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Valley View Park off I-635 in North Dallas. The address of Valley View Park is 7000 Valley View Lane, Dallas, Texas 75240. The ticket price is $25 (All You Can Eat Crawfish event) and tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/dfwcrawfish. The discount code “crawfish” can be used for 15% off the ticket price. The code is good until April 15, 2020. Crawfish are guaranteed until 3pm on the day of the event.



“After this virus does what it will do, we will need to return to life in some form and nothing is better than gathering together with crawfish, music, conversation and laughter,” said John Wannamaker, Co-founder and Chef.



WannaEat Seafood is aware of the Coronavirus pandemic in Dallas and the ban on groups over 500, yet they are preparing for an upcoming public event, which they hope, will be far enough in the future to see a decline in the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil is May 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Valley View Park off I-635 in North Dallas. The address of Valley View Park is 7000 Valley View Lane, Dallas, Texas 75240. The ticket price is $25 (All You Can Eat Crawfish event) and tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/dfwcrawfish. The discount code "crawfish" can be used for 15% off the ticket price. The code is good until April 15, 2020. Crawfish are guaranteed until 3pm on the day of the event.

"After this virus does what it will do, we will need to return to life in some form and nothing is better than gathering together with crawfish, music, conversation and laughter," said John Wannamaker, Co-founder and Chef.

Contact Information:
WannaEat Seafood
Karen Garrison
469-227-0291
wannaeatseafood.com

Karen Garrison

469-227-0291



wannaeatseafood.com



