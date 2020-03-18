a1qa Managing Director Nadya Knysh Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases a1qa Press Release

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

Lakewood, CO, March 18, 2020 --(



Nadya Knysh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.



“We are honored to welcome Nadya into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”



As an accepted member of the Council, Nadya has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Nadya will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



Finally, Nadya Knysh will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.



"Becoming a member of this community is my point of pride. And it is also an outstanding opportunity to share my accumulated experience in tech and business as well as a source for further growth through fruitful collaboration with industry leaders.



"I believe together with the members of the Forbes Technology Council we can continue contributing to the development of the IT services market,” said Nadya Knysh.



About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.



For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.



About a1qa



The company has been providing a wide range of QA and software testing services for 17 years. During this time, a1qa has successfully completed 1,500+ projects across multiple industries. Every day 800+ QA engineers help global customers deliver high-quality software products in the market. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, a1qa runs a dozen offices and delivery centers across European countries. The company quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.



Contact



United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485

Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com



Valeriya Mironenko

+1 (720)-207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



