Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StayinFront, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from StayinFront, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: StayinFront Launches Version 2 of Mobile KPIs for Consumer Goods Providing Advanced Visualizations

StayinFront has announced the release of Mobile Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Version 2 for StayinFront Consumer Goods. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry.

Fairfield, NJ, March 18, 2020 --(



StayinFront TouchCG®, with integrated Mobile KPIs, is an intuitive, cost-effective way for field teams to track performance against their established goals. Mobile KPIs deliver precalculated values in an easy-to-read dashboard with advanced visualizations. StayinFront Mobile KPIs work both offline and online, making them available to field teams, even in areas or stores with poor internet service. StayinFront’s Mobile KPIs use multiple data sources to calculate updates and allow consumer goods companies to easily share user-specific, territory-specific and store-specific KPIs across the organization.



Version 2 of Mobile KPIs includes a range of new visualizations including tiles with sparklines, horizontal bar charts, pie charts, bubble charts and data grids. The new visualizations enable a user to drill down from tiles into data points from a bar, slice or bubble, to quickly see data trends in their preferred chart style. Managers can focus on key metrics to effectively drive improvement with access to their team’s performance vs. goals.



StayinFront’s capabilities have been recognized by leading organizations, such as being ranked as one of "The Top 25 CRM Software of 2020" by The Software Report. The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) stated in its 2019 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods, that “TouchCG... provides clean and timely data required to drive actionable insights down to the store level... StayinFront is a RetX market leader based on the depth of functional options, how they render, and how easy they are to use. It is very oriented towards sales effectiveness in a stepwise and guided fashion. The graphics and screen layouts are outstanding.”



“We are incredibly pleased to release Version 2 of our Mobile KPIs solution, ensuring consumer goods organizations can make effective data-driven decisions,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America, StayinFront. “With Mobile KPIs, you’ll be able to track your field team’s performance, giving you the knowledge needed to provide them with the necessary tools and motivation to Do More, Know More and Sell More in every store visit across all routes to market.”



About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com. Fairfield, NJ, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry, announced today the release of Mobile Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Version 2 for StayinFront Consumer Goods.StayinFront TouchCG®, with integrated Mobile KPIs, is an intuitive, cost-effective way for field teams to track performance against their established goals. Mobile KPIs deliver precalculated values in an easy-to-read dashboard with advanced visualizations. StayinFront Mobile KPIs work both offline and online, making them available to field teams, even in areas or stores with poor internet service. StayinFront’s Mobile KPIs use multiple data sources to calculate updates and allow consumer goods companies to easily share user-specific, territory-specific and store-specific KPIs across the organization.Version 2 of Mobile KPIs includes a range of new visualizations including tiles with sparklines, horizontal bar charts, pie charts, bubble charts and data grids. The new visualizations enable a user to drill down from tiles into data points from a bar, slice or bubble, to quickly see data trends in their preferred chart style. Managers can focus on key metrics to effectively drive improvement with access to their team’s performance vs. goals.StayinFront’s capabilities have been recognized by leading organizations, such as being ranked as one of "The Top 25 CRM Software of 2020" by The Software Report. The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) stated in its 2019 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods, that “TouchCG... provides clean and timely data required to drive actionable insights down to the store level... StayinFront is a RetX market leader based on the depth of functional options, how they render, and how easy they are to use. It is very oriented towards sales effectiveness in a stepwise and guided fashion. The graphics and screen layouts are outstanding.”“We are incredibly pleased to release Version 2 of our Mobile KPIs solution, ensuring consumer goods organizations can make effective data-driven decisions,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America, StayinFront. “With Mobile KPIs, you’ll be able to track your field team’s performance, giving you the knowledge needed to provide them with the necessary tools and motivation to Do More, Know More and Sell More in every store visit across all routes to market.”About StayinFrontStayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com. Contact Information StayinFront, Inc.

Crystal Ozsoy

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StayinFront, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend