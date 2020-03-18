Renowned Real Estate Firm Opens Exquisite Office Space in Victoria Island

Press Releases Banksome Global Realtors Press Release

Banksome Global Realtors is a property company operating out of Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria. They build, develop and manage both internal and external properties in the Nigerian Space.



One of the office floors has been dedicated a virtual office to accommodate office renters who wish to rent on a monthly basis and rent only the space they need. Hence the workspaces and partitioned office spaces was created on the fourth (4th) floor to meet small space renters’ needs. The partitioned spaces are unfurnished and furnished – just ready to move in. https://www.facebook.com/BanksomeGlobalRealtors/videos/201693384308266/



Banksome Global Realtors other property interest include but are not limited to Glory Court Estate, Utako Abuja; Lamb Court, Banana Island Ikoyi Lagos; 2nd Avenue Apartments, Ikoyi Lagos; and Irawo Owuro Estate Ibeju-Lekki Lagos. http://banksomeglobalrealtors.com/properties/



Banksome Global Realtors is a real estate firm that has been operating in the Nigerian property space for about six years, a member of the Banksome Group headed by Anthony J. Somefun. Banksome Global Realtors specializes in the building of luxury homes, estates, and hospitality abodes for short lets. Exquisite Office is their first foray into commercial development.



If you would like to take a tour of their office space, call Sola on 09052409592, or Engr. B. Jaiyeola 08052381544 or email: info@banksomeglobalrealtors.com



