Montgomery in Home Care Provider Educates on Benefits of in Home Care

Montgomery County-based care provider Comfort Home Care informs readers on the benefits of in-home care compared to other types of care.

Rockville, MD, March 16, 2020



The post notes that a large proportion of elderly Americans say they prefer in-home care because they like the familiarity associated with it. It also specifies that Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and licensed Geriatric Nursing Assistants (GNAs) are highly trained to help patients with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) like eating, walking, bathing and getting dressed.



According to a 2019 study by Statista, roughly 97% of in-home care recipients in the United States (most of whom are over the age of 65) need help with bathing and about 91% require assistance getting in and out of bed. It also showed that 60.9% of in-home care recipients in 2015 and 2016 were women.



The blog goes on to note that, aside from the more individualized attention - and thus quicker response time in the event of an emergency - in-home care can often be significantly cheaper than care at a professional treatment facility. The National Association of Home Care estimates that the average cost of in-home care is $132 per visit, while treatment at a nursing facility is more than four times as costly ($544 per day). Additionally, medication management can frequently be more effectively carried out at home. Certain caregivers can also sometimes help out with light chores around the home, like preparing meals and doing laundry and dishes. In-home care is an excellent way for elderly patients to benefit from companionship.



Since its founding in 1999, Comfort Home Care has been dedicated to providing in-home care to both seniors and the disabled in and near Montgomery County. Their team of medical professionals has experience treating conditions like Alzheimer's and Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. They are also trained in fall prevention, end-of-life care and respite in-home care, as well as special needs care. Comfort Home Care's caregivers will assist patients with meal preparation and exercise, in addition to helping with an individual's psychological needs. They are determined to ensure your loved one is being treated in a stimulating social environment.



