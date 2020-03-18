StealthMail Offers Secure Email Communication During Remote Operations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StealthMail Press Release

To help organizations mitigate risks associated with remote work and allow them to communicate securely while sharing confidential information via email, StealthMail gives a special offer on its email security service.

For organizations to preserve business processes and mitigate supply chain disruption in times of the coronavirus outbreak, it is important to adhere to the company's security policy, and eliminate the risks associated with this form of telecommuting.



Many employers have already sent coronavirus recommendation memos, in which they propose and encourage their staff to work from home and hold all communication by electronic means. This is perceived as a bailout plan of the situation caused by the global pandemic.



“StealthMail enables businesses running to maintain control over private data in uneasy times, when employees are forced to work remotely, secure the transfer of critical corporate information, and prevent cyber incidents from happening.” -Evgen Verzun, Chief Technical Officer of StealthMail.



Nevertheless, it is still important to not discount the nature of the human factor. Since the human error may lead to unintentional leak of confidential data, chances that attackers will take advantage of the fact that users are working outside of the secure perimeter are extreme.



Understanding the unprecedented contingency case, StealthMail seeks to give an opportunity for the organizations worldwide to protect their correspondence and simultaneously avert potential attacks designed to take over the company's confidential data.



StealthMail provides email data security and protection with its patented Secure Dynamic Network and Protocol (SDNP). SDNP protects communications against email-borne attacks (including packet hijacking, phishing, business email compromise, and man-in-the-middle attack).



SDNP ensures the security of data by employing such techniques as data scrambling, encryption and splitting.



To secure data transmission, StealthMail excludes the actual transferring of the content and its attachments via vulnerable channels of communication. Instead of sending data directly, the service sends a link, which only refers to the protected storage controlled by the company. This ensures that all critical data remains in a secure company’s perimeter and never leaves it.



Evgen Verzun

+1-650-770-0345



stealthmail.com



