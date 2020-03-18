Contentserv Newly Recognized in Independent Research Report

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contentserv AG Press Release

Contentserv announced today that Forrester Research, a prominent independent technology and market research company, has identified Contentserv as one of 12 providers in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020.

Ermatingen, Switzerland, March 18, 2020 --(



“In continuation of fulfilling Contentserv’s vision for the customer experience like no other vendor, we are beyond thrilled to offer an end-to-end solution that brings together product content, digital assets and marketing performance management in one platform for our customers,” said Armin Dressler, CEO of Contentserv. “We are even more delighted to be praised by our customer references for the usability of our solution.”



Contentserv allows marketers to power their marketing operations with customer-centric product experiences by layering MRM capabilities on top of its leading PIM platform. From planning to execution, brands and retailers can personalize their customers’ product experiences using contextualized product information to orchestrate marketing campaigns and promotions across all channels. The result is quicker production of product content, complete control over the total brand experience and the automation of smart campaigns and promotions for high return on content.



According to the report, “Retail and manufacturing brands looking to connect PIM and DAM capabilities for streamlined product content management should evaluate Contentserv.”



For the first time ever, in one solution, marketers now have the ability to automate the planning and management of their product marketing campaigns and promotions based on relevant products for a region, persona, situation or period of time within a product information management solution.



How Contentserv supports the MRM needs of marketers can be found here: https://www.contentserv.com/en/mxm-marketing-experience-management/



Contentserv's Performance in the latest Forrester PIM Wave can be found here: https://www.contentserv.com/en/forrester-wave/



About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.



By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM) and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/



Media Contact

Petra Kiermeier

Director Global Marketing Communications

pr@contentserv.com · www.contentserv.com

T +49 8442 9253 800



Petra Kiermeier

+49 8442 9253800



https://www.contentserv.com



