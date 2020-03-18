The Erland Foundation Raises Awareness for The New England Center for Children at Annual Fundraiser

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The New England Center for Children Press Release

Fourth Annual “Strike Out Autism” Bowling Fundraiser Raises More Than $20,000 for Autism Education, Technology and Skills Enrichment

Southborough, MA, March 18, 2020 --(



“NECC is delighted and appreciative of the Erland Foundation’s continued efforts. With their support, NECC continues to provide enriching educational experiences for our students, offer robust professional development opportunities for our staff, and share our research with clinicians around the world,” said Jared Bouzan, MEd, Chief Development Officer at The New England Center for Children. “Together, we can create a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth and independence.”



The Erland Foundation’s Strike Out Autism event was held on Feb. 6 at King’s Dining & Entertainment in Burlington. More than 120 bowlers and volunteers participated in making this event another great success. Attendees included NECC students and staff members, Erland employees, subcontractors, friends, and family members. Erland holds this event each year to give back to NECC, where the company built the 35,000-square-foot John and Diane Kim Autism Institute in 2016.



“Our Strike Out Autism event has become a staple for Erland employees and the subcontractors we work with,” said Steve Craft, President, Erland Foundation. “People look forward to participating knowing that their contributions are positively impacting the lives of NECC students and staff.”



For this event, Erland’s goal was to raise awareness and help educate the community about autism, who it effects, and how others can help. With this funding, NECC will:



· Provide students with enrichment programs including community exposure, vocational transportation, adaptive physical education, educational field trips, and peer interaction.



· Offer robust professional development opportunities for staff to increase teacher knowledge and confidence.



· Stay current with the latest in instructive technology (SMART Boards, iPads, AAC devices) to enable students to be as independent as possible.



· Enhance and promote their cloud-based teaching curriculum, the ACE® ABA Software System.



· Achieve their mission to create a global network of educators, researchers, and programs, so that those living with autism may live fuller lives.



Several generous sponsors of this event included Interstate Electrical Services, Piquete & Howard Electric, Metro Walls, Covenant Fire Protection, and Millennium Companies.



About the Erland Charitable Foundation



Founded in 2016 by Erland Construction employees, the Erland Charitable Foundation’s mission is to provide funding that makes a positive difference in the lives of selected groups in our community. Through fundraising efforts our company strives to increase awareness and educate others about target causes. Funds raised are donated to a pre-selected charity and clearly communicated to those whom we solicit funds. For more information, visit https://www.erlandfoundation.com



About Erland Construction



Over the past 43 years, Erland Construction has successfully grown into the Northeast’s leading open shop construction management and general contracting firm. The Company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts and has specialized expertise for new construction and renovations in major market sectors including academic, corporate, commercial, advanced technology/life sciences, residential, senior living, and hospitality. For more information, visit www.erland.com.



About The New England Center for Children



The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians have transformed the lives of thousands of children with autism worldwide through education, research, and technology. The Center provides comprehensive services to maximize independence: home-based, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org), teacher professional development, and research on educational best practices.



