MTS Management's Rock Veteran and Country Chart-Topper Receive International Recognition for Charitable Organizations

MTS' Top 20 iTunes rocker John Vento and Pittsburgh club owner Ron Esser, along with #1 radio chart country artist Richard Lynch are Communitas Award Winners.

Pittsburgh, PA, March 18, 2020 --(



Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. http://www.richardlynchband.com Pittsburgh, PA, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTS Management Group is happy to announce John Vento and Ron “Moondog” Esser, along with Richard Lynch, are 2020 Communitas Awards Excellence Winners for their work with Band Together Pittsburgh and Love Tattoo Foundation, respectively. Communitas winners are recognized for specific programs involving volunteerism, philanthropy and ethical, sustainable business practices. Band Together Pittsburgh was recognized for their innovative programs, experiences and vocational opportunities to enhance the lives of those on the autism spectrum. Programs include Professional DJ Services by people on the autism spectrum, Drum Circles, Autism Open Mic and the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. Love Tattoo Foundation was recognized for its work that honors and assists American Veterans who carry mental or physical scars, from serving our country. Its mission is to raise money and awareness to help give these Veterans the opportunities they sacrificed, so we could have ours. Richard Lynch has raised well over $150,000 for veterans through Love Tattoo concerts at his Keepin’ It Country farm.Communitas nominees are evaluated based on the extent and effectiveness of their program. The size and potential scope of the nominee is also taken into consideration. Winners are located throughout the world and include such recognizable companies as MasterCard, Honeywell, Dow Chemical, Toyota and Vonage. A full list of winners can be seen at http://enter.communitasawards.com/winners/.About Communitas Awards: Communitas Awards, a Latin word that means people coming together for the good of a community, was started in 2010 as an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com), a several-thousand-member group that honors creative achievement and fosters partnerships with charities and community organizations. As part of its mission, AMCP gives grants to community organizations and underwrites a large portion of Communitas expenses.About Band Together Pittsburgh: Band Together Pittsburgh is a non-profit founded in 2016 by successful businessman and musician, John Vento (Nied’s Hotel Band, solo artist) and Ron “Moondog” Esser, owner of Moondog’s and the Starlite Lounge in Blawnox.John Vento returned to music to front The Nied’s Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh’s Best Bar Band – 2016. He is also a Top 20 iTunes charting solo artist and an International Music and Entertainment Association Award winner. John has also been seen in Billboard Magazine. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John loves to perform and wants to share that experience with those on the Autism spectrum. John and the Nied’s Hotel Band are donating proceeds from downloads of their music to Band Together Pittsburgh. http://www.johnvento.comRon “Moondog” Esser has been a huge part of the Pittsburgh music scene for 30+ years. Ron owns Moondog’s and the Starlite Lounge in Blawnox, and he produced the Pittsburgh Blues Festival for more than 20 years. The Festival, during that period, netted over $2 million for charity. Moondog has also been awarded Volunteer Philanthropist of the Year by the Western PA Fundraising Professionals and he is a board member of the Autism Society of Pittsburgh.About Richard Lynch: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His last single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. His current release, “Back In 1953” is topping charts all over the world. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. http://www.richardlynchband.com Contact Information MTS Management Group

