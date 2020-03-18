Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek’s Powerful, Expandable Industrial-Grade COM Express Type 6 Module with Intel® Xeon® Processor and High Graphics Performance – The CEM520

Axiomtek's CEM520 was designed for graphics-intensive Industrial IoT applications including automation control, medical imaging, digital signage and gaming machines.

City of Industry, CA, March 18, 2020 --(



The powerful CEM520 is equipped with dual DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. It is integrated with Intel® Gen 9 graphics, equipped with DX11/12, OCL 2.0 and OGL 4.3/4.4, to offer excellent graphics performance with a resolution of up to 4K. It offers three independent display support through one LVDS, one VGA and two DDI ports for HDMI/DisplayPort.



The rugged CEM520 is suitable for harsh operating conditions with its wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. It is feature-rich with multiple I/O connectors including four SATA-600 interfaces with RAID 0/1/5/10, one Gigabit LAN port with Intel® i219-LM controller, four USB 3.0 ports, eight USB 2.0 ports and 4-In/Out DIO port. For expandability, the system-on-module offers one PCIe x16 slot and eight PCIe x1 slots, as well as LPC and SMB expansion buses. The CEM520 supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to provide efficient hardware-based data protection. It is compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems. It also supports AMS.AXView – Axiomtek’s exclusive software for smart device monitoring and remote management applications.



“The CEM520 was designed for fast computing power and stunning graphics performance. Axiomtek also offers the CEB94011, a development baseboard designed to operate with the CEM520 for fast turnkey evaluation,” said Seamus Su, a product manager of the Embedded Motherboards Division at Axiomtek. “The CEM520‘s enhanced features and rich expansions reduce design efforts and lead to a shorter time to market to meet customer demands.”



The CEM520 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High performance Intel® Xeon® or 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors with Intel® CM246/QM370/HM370 chipset

- Features 2 DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of memory

- Expandable with 1 PCIe x16 and 8 PCIe x1 Gen3

- Feature-rich with 4 SATA-600 with RAID 0/1/5/10, 4 USB 3.0 and 8 USB 2.0

- Optimum security with TPM 2.0 support

- Supports AMS.AXView intelligent remote management software for industrial IoT applications



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the CEM520, its new high performance COM Express Type 6 basic module. It is powered by the Intel® Xeon® E-2176M and 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors with the Intel® CM246/QM370/HM370 chipset. The CEM520 features triple independent displays and is powerful, rugged and expandable. It was designed for graphics-intensive Industrial IoT applications including automation control, medical imaging, digital signage and gaming machines.The powerful CEM520 is equipped with dual DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. It is integrated with Intel® Gen 9 graphics, equipped with DX11/12, OCL 2.0 and OGL 4.3/4.4, to offer excellent graphics performance with a resolution of up to 4K. It offers three independent display support through one LVDS, one VGA and two DDI ports for HDMI/DisplayPort.The rugged CEM520 is suitable for harsh operating conditions with its wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. It is feature-rich with multiple I/O connectors including four SATA-600 interfaces with RAID 0/1/5/10, one Gigabit LAN port with Intel® i219-LM controller, four USB 3.0 ports, eight USB 2.0 ports and 4-In/Out DIO port. For expandability, the system-on-module offers one PCIe x16 slot and eight PCIe x1 slots, as well as LPC and SMB expansion buses. The CEM520 supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to provide efficient hardware-based data protection. It is compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems. It also supports AMS.AXView – Axiomtek’s exclusive software for smart device monitoring and remote management applications.“The CEM520 was designed for fast computing power and stunning graphics performance. Axiomtek also offers the CEB94011, a development baseboard designed to operate with the CEM520 for fast turnkey evaluation,” said Seamus Su, a product manager of the Embedded Motherboards Division at Axiomtek. “The CEM520‘s enhanced features and rich expansions reduce design efforts and lead to a shorter time to market to meet customer demands.”The CEM520 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- High performance Intel® Xeon® or 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors with Intel® CM246/QM370/HM370 chipset- Features 2 DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of memory- Expandable with 1 PCIe x16 and 8 PCIe x1 Gen3- Feature-rich with 4 SATA-600 with RAID 0/1/5/10, 4 USB 3.0 and 8 USB 2.0- Optimum security with TPM 2.0 support- Supports AMS.AXView intelligent remote management software for industrial IoT applicationsAbout Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend