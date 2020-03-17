Spiritus Colloquium Spirit Interviewer Table Top Board Game

Press Releases Wooden Indian Novelties Press Release

Wooden Indian Novelties, makers of horror movie and occult novelties, is releasing their Spiritus Colloquium spirit interviewer set. It is the Ouija board reinvented. Great for seances, parties, sleepovers and more.

Wooden Indian Novelties, makers of horror movie and occult novelties, is releasing their Spiritus Colloquium spirit interviewer set. It is the ouija board reinvented. The game uses a "bound spirit" who guides you through your interview into the spirit world. The game board and planchette which is made of real wood, stands at an impressive 10.5" tall by 16" wide and comes with glass oculus, real metal antiqued coins of safe passage, a spirit tintype photo personalized for your board and more.



The Spiritus Colloquium has been released on Kickstarter. The goal of the campaign is to raise enough funds to serve the occult industry with a much needed update from the old Ouija board. Wholesale opportunities are available. Please contact us via Instagram @spirituscolloquium or @woodenindiannovelties. Contact Information Wooden Indian Novelties

Ramsey Ratz

973-626-0165



www.kickstarter.com/projects/spirituscolloquium/the-spiritus-colloquium-spirit-interviewer/dashboard

Michael Gulen



