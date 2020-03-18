PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Ipsilon Developments Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Ipsilon Developments Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

StampImg.com - Create Your Own Digital Stamp for Free


A new web & mobile app, to create a digital stamp, endless variations, export to any size, in any device, for free.

Wilmington, DE, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ipsilon Developments launches StampImg.com, a new app that lets you create your own digital stamp.

StampImg.com is a web & mobile app, that lets you create your own digital stamp, with a lot of customization options and get your own unique stamp for your site and designs.

Stamping can be used directly from the web, from any desktop PC or smartphone with its Android & iOS App. The following features are available to create endless designs:

-> Up to 50+ templates to use, that fit every need
-> 15 different font styles, to produce a unique look
-> Integrate any image into the design
-> Change colors, sizes, position & rotation of any element on it
-> Export to any size needed, with excellent quality

With the purpose of creating a digital award, to finish a flyer design, to make a final touch in your website design, Stamping can be used.

The easy to use editor will guide users through the process, there is no need to have any design software experience. For professionals and hobbyist alike.

Save time, in the design process, by generating a simple final touch in the production and design process of any digital element.
Contact Information
Ipsilon Developments Inc.
David R. Comba Lareu
408-890-2019
Contact
www.ipsilondev.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ipsilon Developments Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help