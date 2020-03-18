StampImg.com - Create Your Own Digital Stamp for Free

Press Releases Ipsilon Developments Inc. Press Release

A new web & mobile app, to create a digital stamp, endless variations, export to any size, in any device, for free.

Wilmington, DE, March 18, 2020



StampImg.com is a web & mobile app, that lets you create your own digital stamp, with a lot of customization options and get your own unique stamp for your site and designs.



Stamping can be used directly from the web, from any desktop PC or smartphone with its Android & iOS App. The following features are available to create endless designs:



-> Up to 50+ templates to use, that fit every need

-> 15 different font styles, to produce a unique look

-> Integrate any image into the design

-> Change colors, sizes, position & rotation of any element on it

-> Export to any size needed, with excellent quality



With the purpose of creating a digital award, to finish a flyer design, to make a final touch in your website design, Stamping can be used.



The easy to use editor will guide users through the process, there is no need to have any design software experience. For professionals and hobbyist alike.



