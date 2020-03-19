Patchogue Martial Arts School Provides Free Online Classes for Long Island Kids Affected by Coronavirus Restrictions

Press Releases 4GK Martial Arts Press Release

4GK Martial Arts is offering free online martial arts classes to any students affected by the closures of Suffolk County school districts due to coronavirus.

“We recognize the importance of the physical, intellectual, emotional, and social development that kids normally have access to through their school activities,” says head instructor Michael Evans. “Normally, our public and private schools provide amazing opportunities for growth and socialization. Unfortunately, with the current state of affairs and the necessary closures, kids do not have access to these opportunities. They have, essentially, been thrust into a homeschool environment with parents who did not expect to take on the role of daily teacher. Our goal is to help both students and parents find a modicum of normalcy within the chaos.”



To provide a creative way for those most affected by the coronavirus closures, Michael and his staff have decided to open their virtual doors to the students of local districts by moving their classes online and waiving all registration and tuition fees for the general public. Students wishing to participate can visit the 4GK Martial Arts Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/4GKSkillz for daily, age-specific martial arts lessons and challenges.



The free classes include fun challenges that are developmentally appropriate for each of the age groups served by 4GK Martial Arts. These include lessons for kids as young as 18 months up to adults. Each lesson is about 5 minutes long and provides tips for kids and parents to help each have an enjoyable and enriching experience. Families can watch the lessons together and then participate right in the comfort of their own homes.



“4GK members will also have access to even more in-depth curriculum and the ability to achieve training milestones and even test for rank. We believe that adversity breeds opportunity, and we are using the latest in technology to provide those opportunities to the kids in our community,” says Michael.



4GK Martial Arts is a childhood development center using the internationally-acclaimed Skillz age-specific martial arts curriculum as the vehicle for helping kids achieve success.



Contact Info:

Michael Evans

380 East Main St.

Patchogue, NY 11772

Tel: (631) 776-8060

Email: Sifu@NotKarate.com

Michael A. Evans

631-776-8060



https://www.NotKarate.com



