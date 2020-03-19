Wink & Nod Launched Back Support Pillow to Help Relieve Back Pain

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wink & Nod Press Release

Wink & Nod launches a premium back support pillow - Spyne, which helps you in aligning your spine and relieves back pain. Know what makes these lumbar support pillows a must-shop for all those who have to sit for long hours.

Pune, India, March 19, 2020 --(



The increase in workload requires people to work for prolonged hours. This usually requires sitting for long hours, which affects the spine. Today more and more people are facing severe back pains due to wrong spine alignment. People need to focus on their posture, and due to this today, there are various things available to correct your posture.



Looking at this need, Wink & Nod has launched a back support pillow named Spyne for consumers to help them in correcting their posture and reducing their back pain due to prolonged sitting. Indian consumers don’t pay much attention to comfort while working. A natural tendency is to sit for long hours in office chairs, which results in developing back pain over the years.



The Wink & Nod Spyne pillow has been made with a superior quality memory foam enabling maximum support and alignment for the back. Additionally, the memory foam comes infused with cool-gel technology keeping the person using it cool and sweat-free for hours.



The pillow can be used while driving, working in the office, traveling, in a wheelchair, among others. To ensure that the pillow fits the desired chair, Wink & Nod has launched the pillow in two sizes - small with the dimensions 12” * 12” (30.48cm * 30.48cm) ideal for using in cars and a bug pillow with the dimensions 14.5” * 14.5” (36.83cm * 36.83cm) which is recommended for office use. Moreover, the pillow comes with an adjustable strap to ensure the pillow doesn’t slip from the chair.



When seeking to purchase a quality lumbar support pillow, people often get mixed between various sellers, and it gets tough to find a logical relationship between the quality and cost of the product. The traditional market, apart from bringing in a frail distribution model, also comes with incomplete information on the product. As such, the consumers end up purchasing an inferior quality product at a surged price due to a lack of product awareness. Wink & Nod has emerged as a result of this, providing high-quality products at an affordable price. Additionally, they provide the entire product details for the consumer in the product description section on the product page of every product.



Wink & Nod has created a stir in the market with its features like doorstep delivery, high-quality products, and EMI facilities. Furthermore, elimination of the middlemen by them resulted in slashing the prices as low as 25 to 50% lesser compared to offline brands (showrooms). The company ensures high-quality with an absolute focus on product innovation by international certifications like OEKO-Tex and CertiPUR-US and patent-pending technologies. Hence, their cutting-edge technology and quality make them one of the sleep-focused start-ups which focus on quality at an affordable price.



According to the founder and CEO, Sandeep Prasad, the return rate of the Wink & Nod's product currently stands at 4%, which is below the industry "standard" of 15%, which establishes the quality of Wink & Nod's products in the industry.



"We are delighted to offer our exclusive high-quality products for Indian consumers. Today's frenzied lifestyle needs comfort at every place and our range of products are thoughtfully crafted as well as certified to provide the same." -Sandeep Prasad- Founder & CEO, Wink & Nod



You can order these extremely comfortable back support pillow at Wink & Nod’s website. The cost of a small back support pillow is 1299, and the cost of a big back support pillow is pillow is Rs 1499.



Contact Information Wink & Nod

Ankit Raj

+91-7264961234



https://www.winknod.com/



