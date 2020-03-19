Cisdem Document Reader V5.2.0 Refines Memory Usage and Fixes Bugs

Chicago, IL, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Cisdem Document Reader for Mac has been upgraded to version 5.2.0, aiming at optimizing memory usage and fixing minor bugs.
Cisdem Document Reader is an easy-to-use tool that supports to open PDF, WPD, WPS, XPS, OXPS, Visio, DjVu, and Winmail.dat files on Mac. It comes integrated with good document viewing features, such as full-screen support, page navigation, zoom, rotation, search support, bookmarks, print, etc. Meanwhile, you can export files as PDF, text or image for easy editing and sharing.
"The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a trial run for studying and working from home," said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. "To make reading easier, we upgraded our Document Reader. Hopefully, it meets your basic demands and improves your studying and working efficiency. Finally what I have to say is washing your hands frequently and using facemasks to fight Covid-19 together!"
What’s New in Version 5.2.0?
* Refined memory usage.
* Fixed the crash issue.
* Fixed the unable to export photos issue for some documents.
* Fix minor bugs.
Main Functions
* Open Different Types of Files
Importing files into the program by dragging-n-dropping. It lets you open PDF, WordPerfect, WPS, XPS/OXPS, Visio, DjVu, and Winmail.dat files simultaneously in multiple tabs.
* Export Files to Other Formats
Users can convert to PDF, Text and image (PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF and TIFF) format. When it comes to exporting multi-page files, you can specify the page ranges or just choose a single page.
* Extract Images from Documents
Users are capable of extracting images including PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF or TIFF from files. Also, you can select the page ranges of documents as well.
* Print Documents
The software will auto-connect to available printer to help you print documents on Mac. Everything thing you should do is to customize Preset, Pages, Pages per Sheet, Border, etc.
* Search the Content in Files
Users can quickly find a word, character, or phrase in the file by entering keyword in search bar.
* A set of Tools to Make Reading More Fluent
It’s packed with some useful tools including full screen reading, two viewing modes, page navigation, zoom & rotate, bookmark, etc.
Price and Availability
It’s free to open PDF files on Mac, while other 6 file types are priced at $9.99. But there is a great discount for the full version which is priced at $29.99. All of them are lifetime licenses and can be upgraded to the newest version for free.
Cisdem Document Reader 5.2.0 is worldwide exclusively through the official website: https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac.html. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-documentreader-18.dmg.
About Cisdem
Cisdem, an international leading software company established in 2009, is committed to creating reliable utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools for both business and home Mac users. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.