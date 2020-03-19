Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem Document Reader V5.2.0 Refines Memory Usage and Fixes Bugs

Cisdem announces it has upgraded Document Reader 5.2.0 with memory usage optimized and bugs fixed.

Chicago, IL, March 19, 2020 --(



Cisdem Document Reader is an easy-to-use tool that supports to open PDF, WPD, WPS, XPS, OXPS, Visio, DjVu, and Winmail.dat files on Mac. It comes integrated with good document viewing features, such as full-screen support, page navigation, zoom, rotation, search support, bookmarks, print, etc. Meanwhile, you can export files as PDF, text or image for easy editing and sharing.



"The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a trial run for studying and working from home," said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. "To make reading easier, we upgraded our Document Reader. Hopefully, it meets your basic demands and improves your studying and working efficiency. Finally what I have to say is washing your hands frequently and using facemasks to fight Covid-19 together!"



What’s New in Version 5.2.0?

* Refined memory usage.

* Fixed the crash issue.

* Fixed the unable to export photos issue for some documents.

* Fix minor bugs.



Main Functions

* Open Different Types of Files

Importing files into the program by dragging-n-dropping. It lets you open PDF, WordPerfect, WPS, XPS/OXPS, Visio, DjVu, and Winmail.dat files simultaneously in multiple tabs.



* Export Files to Other Formats

Users can convert to PDF, Text and image (PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF and TIFF) format. When it comes to exporting multi-page files, you can specify the page ranges or just choose a single page.



* Extract Images from Documents

Users are capable of extracting images including PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF or TIFF from files. Also, you can select the page ranges of documents as well.



* Print Documents

The software will auto-connect to available printer to help you print documents on Mac. Everything thing you should do is to customize Preset, Pages, Pages per Sheet, Border, etc.



* Search the Content in Files

Users can quickly find a word, character, or phrase in the file by entering keyword in search bar.



* A set of Tools to Make Reading More Fluent

It’s packed with some useful tools including full screen reading, two viewing modes, page navigation, zoom & rotate, bookmark, etc.



Price and Availability

It’s free to open PDF files on Mac, while other 6 file types are priced at $9.99. But there is a great discount for the full version which is priced at $29.99. All of them are lifetime licenses and can be upgraded to the newest version for free.



Cisdem Document Reader 5.2.0 is worldwide exclusively through the official website: https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac.html. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-documentreader-18.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



