Press Releases Pair Anything, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pair Anything, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: PairAnything Offers Free Mobile Solution to Wineries

Pair Anything, Inc., a pioneering leader in software solutions shaping the future of wine, today announced it is offering free subscriptions to its mobile-first solution during this period of uncertainty for the wine industry.

Davis, CA, March 19, 2020 --(



With Governor Newsom’s latest closure recommendation, California wineries are doing their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an earnest show of support, PairAnything is accelerating its mission to help wineries thrive in the increasingly difficult business climate.



“PairAnything exists to support the wine industry, and we are supporting in any way we can,” says Christy Serrato, CEO of Pair Anything, Inc. “Making available our award-winning solution at no cost to interested wineries who can benefit from a mobile strategy seems a logical way to contribute immediately in the evolving situation.”



The PairAnything mobile engagement platform is exclusively designed for innovative wineries to engage and serve today’s customers. Wineries can answer their customers’ questions about wine and food pairings, as well as recommend wines based on their individual preferences and budget. Their customers benefit from a convenient mobile connection to their favorite winery — at the comfort of their homes.



The free trial period program is currently available to California wineries who register with PairAnything before June 1, 2020. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more more information, please contact info@PairAnything.com.



About Pair Anything, Inc.

Pair Anything, Inc. is pioneering software technology for wineries to be customer-centric and data-driven to grow their Direct-to-Consumer business. Its award-winning mobile solution transforms the wine experience beyond the tasting room to attract today’s consumers. For more information on PairAnything, visit www.PairAnything.com or follow on https://www.facebook.com/PairAnything and @PairAnything on Instagram and Twitter. Davis, CA, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pair Anything, Inc., a pioneering leader in software solutions shaping the future of wine, today announced it is offering free subscriptions to its mobile-first solution during this period of uncertainty for the wine industry.With Governor Newsom’s latest closure recommendation, California wineries are doing their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an earnest show of support, PairAnything is accelerating its mission to help wineries thrive in the increasingly difficult business climate.“PairAnything exists to support the wine industry, and we are supporting in any way we can,” says Christy Serrato, CEO of Pair Anything, Inc. “Making available our award-winning solution at no cost to interested wineries who can benefit from a mobile strategy seems a logical way to contribute immediately in the evolving situation.”The PairAnything mobile engagement platform is exclusively designed for innovative wineries to engage and serve today’s customers. Wineries can answer their customers’ questions about wine and food pairings, as well as recommend wines based on their individual preferences and budget. Their customers benefit from a convenient mobile connection to their favorite winery — at the comfort of their homes.The free trial period program is currently available to California wineries who register with PairAnything before June 1, 2020. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more more information, please contact info@PairAnything.com.About Pair Anything, Inc.Pair Anything, Inc. is pioneering software technology for wineries to be customer-centric and data-driven to grow their Direct-to-Consumer business. Its award-winning mobile solution transforms the wine experience beyond the tasting room to attract today’s consumers. For more information on PairAnything, visit www.PairAnything.com or follow on https://www.facebook.com/PairAnything and @PairAnything on Instagram and Twitter. Contact Information Pair Anything, Inc.

Christy Serrato

925-587-9627



www.pairanything.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pair Anything, Inc.