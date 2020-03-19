PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The ON! Channel

Press Release

Receive press releases from The ON! Channel: By Email RSS Feeds:

In Response to the Coronavirus, the ON! Channel Will be Giving Away Free Memberships


New York, NY, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The ON! Channel, the popular streaming service, has announced today that it will be giving away free 6 month memberships, to the first 100 people who email them at contact@theonchannel.com.

"Life in America is changing quickly and drastically in response to the Caronavirus (COVID-19). Schools, Museums, Restaurants are being closed as well as businesses asking employees to work from home. With so many people stuck home, pre-teens, teen, parents and more, a home can begin to feel really small, unless everyone can find something to keep them entertained. The ON! Channel has something for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. We have over 400 hours of content (and more coming), which is enough to keep everyone home from becoming stir crazy during these uncertain times."

Just email The ON! Channel and say, "I would like a free membership to The ON! Channel" and the streaming service will send a link to follow for signing up. With this link you will not need a credit card, just your email (and you choose a password).

You can view The ON! Channel content by visiting:
www.theonchannel.com and clicking on "browse".

Email: contact@theonchannel.com

https://youtu.be/6tAqX7N5xEc
Contact Information
The ON! Channel
Rick Henderson
347-690-2727
Contact
theonchannel.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The ON! Channel
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help