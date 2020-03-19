COVID19: Cynaptx Helps Career Centers Go Online with Free Access to the Career Services Management Platform

The new corona-virus outbreak has prompted college and universities to start shifting classes online, either for a few weeks or for the remainder of the spring semester. This is definitely a very challenging time specially for colleges and universities that are not equipped to efficiently provide career services online and remotely. Cynaptx wants to help colleges and universities impacted by COVID-19 to get their career centers online.

Career Services typically require close collaboration between students, career centers and employers for career advising, job search and employer relationship management. This is a highly critical function at any academic institution. However, those institutions, especially smaller sized, whose career centers are not fully online will face heavy disruption. They will not be able to serve their student and employer population during this challenging time. Cynaptx, the leading Career Services System provider is stepping-in to help career centers who do not have a modern system in place to manage their career center activities online by connecting & collaborating with students and employer partners digitally.



Cynaptx has announced that, starting this week, they will roll out free access to Cynaptx advanced Career Services Management system through Aug. 1, 2020 for any higher educational institution in the United States.



What does it mean:



Cynaptx is offering the Cynaptx Career Services Management (CSM) system to colleges and universities that do not have a career services management system today at zero cost till August 01, 2020. Cynaptx will get the CSM sites up for the institutes that want to use the platform and import their students in 1 day (if data provided to Cynaptx team in Excel format). Cynaptx team will train the Career Services team for 1 day and provide them with all the resources - help guide, support desk, and product videos to make them successful. Any career center will be fully operational in 3 days on Cynaptx platform.



These are the benefits/features Career Centers will have on Cynaptx platform:



a.) A full suite Career Services Management system that takes their Career Center online



b.) Access to 200,000+ entry level jobs which can be focused towards their institution



c.) Staff portal: Job management, event management, surveys, announcements, appointments and calendars, reports, content, student/alumni/recruiter management, request management



d.) Student portal: search and apply for jobs, register for events, browse employers, collaborate using content, appointments, and raise requests



e.) Employer portal: browse candidates, manage jobs, track applicants, join career fairs, interview management, raise requests



Cynaptx has confirmed that this is a no obligation, free use of all their product and service capabilities through Aug. 1, 2020. The goal is to help higher educational institutions shift their career center online so that they can effectively run Career Services during this crisis.



How to get started?



a.) Setup a call with Cynaptx team by visiting https://calendly.com/hello-cynaptx and they will explain how this works, or



