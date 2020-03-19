PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
DeliveryMark Delivery App

The DeliveryMark Delivery App and The DeliveryMark Network


The DeliveryMark Delivery App comes with a built-in Network which gives you the option to assign a delivery to a Group or a Driver. If you assign it to a Group, everyone in the Group receives notice of the opportunity, and based upon their responses, you can then decide who it the best person to make the delivery.

Chicago, IL, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The DeliveryMark Delivery App has a built-in Network for you to use.

DeliveryMark users love the DeliveryMark Network.

The DeliveryMark Network allows you the option to assign a delivery to a Group, instead of directly to a Driver. Everyone in the Group receives notice of the delivery opportunity and can respond with Yes/No, provide comments, and a pricing counter proposal. It is like having your own “Reverse-Loadboard.” Once you receive the responses from the Group, you can assign it to one of the drivers and it becomes a regular delivery.

Again, people using the DeliveryMark App and Platform love the Network.

The DeliveryMark Delivery App was created out of the need for an inexpensive, powerful, delivery app. The number of delivery / courier / messenger startups are increasing and, while on a low budget, need to look professional.

Using an app to collect signatures, take photos, and provide proof-of-delivery documents to their clients helps meet that need. The DeliveryMark Delivery App does this for them. (Note: Existing delivery companies using other software or first venturing to use an app are also moving over to DeliveryMark.)

The DeliveryMark Delivery App is easy to use and costs less than $7 / mo / driver for unlimited use.

“We have almost 600 companies using DeliveryMark and it is growing every day,” stated DeliveryMark.

DeliveryMark currently does business in the United States. They plan on launching in other countries in late 2020. DeliveryMark offers alternative options for large companies wishing to own their own software.

The DeliveryMark Delivery App can be found at DeliveryMark.com.

Contact

For additional information about DeliveryMark, please visit DeliveryMark.com.

DeliveryMark Customer Relations can be reached at
Phone: 773.236.7653
Email: contact@deliverymark.com
Contact Information
DeliveryMark Delivery App
David Marks
773-236-7653
Contact
DeliveryMark.com

