CA South Development’s Meg Epstein Summarizes Results from the Nashville Downtown Report

CA South and Downtown Partnership Forecast Continued Growth for Residential Real Estate Development in Downtown Nashville

Only one project is currently under construction, with 143 luxury units expected for delivery in 2022. These statistics indicate demand will continue to remain high, paving the way for CA South to plan and execute new real estate projects. The nine projects currently in development for the Nashville area are a testament to CA South's vision: to be one of the most forward-thinking investors and developers of real estate in the Southeast and to elevate the quality of architecture, modern living, and design.



Reports from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors back this trend as the metro region had the best housing market since 2006, including a seven percent increase over the previous year. Historical growth in both downtown Nashville and the overall metro area is due to the strong economy and continued job growth, which has led many corporations to relocate their operations here.



Nashville's thriving dining and entertainment scene is also a draw for many people and is expected to continue to drive the housing market forward. This makes a perfect environment for CA South's mission to bring a West-coast design aesthetic to the heart of the Southeast.



Nashville ranks high by several highly regarded publications and organizations. These include:



- #15 Best Place to Live, U.S. News and World Report

- #1 in Metropolitan Economic Strength, Policom

- #1 Metropolitan Area for Most Change in the 2010s, ApartmentList.com

- #2 Place to Start a Business, SmartAdvisor

- #4 Place to Start a Business, INC.



In addition, Smart Asset named Nashville the third best city in the United States for attracting young professionals. At CA South, the goal is to create modern and efficient real estate projects that attract young professionals looking to live in a vibrant, modern community.



“This city will become the next LA, or San Francisco, or NYC, but it will retain it’s character and Southern charm. More people will move here because it’s just a far better quality of life.” – Meg Epstein



Stephen Epstein

615-696-7676



www.CASouthDevelopment.com



