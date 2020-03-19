US Tele-Medicine Now Provides Virtual Assessment for People Suspecting a Coronavirus Infection

Press Releases US Telemedicine Press Release

US Tele-Medicine, a 12 year old telemedicine company based in Southern California and providing care in 46 states, has launched a coronavirus check website at www.coronaviruscheck.us.

Monarch Beach, CA, March 19, 2020 --(



All medical information is stored in the company’s HL-7 MU2 Electronic Health Records platform and available immediately to regional health systems, which speeds up the care a person might require.



US Tele-Medicine is the only American primary care telehealth company licensed in 27 European states and has elected to marshal all its resources exclusively for the United States. The modest fees are 100% reimbursable without co-pays or deductibles by all commercial and governmental insurance carriers.



Should a person be tested positive, however not be hospitalized, US Tele-Medicine will continue to provide medical care and oversight until the patient has regained full health.



People who wish to have the assessment will answer several questions on the online form such as recent travel, and chronic illnesses and current household makeup. People are then connected with a physician to discuss the patient's circumstances. If a doctor believes the person has been infected, guidelines will be issued to the patient and US Tele-Medicine will complete a PUI form (a CDC form which assigns an exclusive case number to that individual) and notify CDC and / or the regional health authorities of the person's condition. Authorities will the contact the patient with instructions on testing.

